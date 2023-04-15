Healthline experts talk about the benefits of parsley

For many years, parsley has been used to treat conditions such as hypertension, allergies, and inflammatory diseases. Today, it is widely used as a fresh culinary herb or dried spice. The bright green color and mild, bitter taste goes well with many recipes. Parsley is often referred to as one of the most powerful disease-fighting plants, and it has great nutritional value and offers many potential health benefits, writes healthline.

This herb is rich in vitamins, especially vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting and bone health. It is also an excellent source of vitamins A and C, important nutrients with antioxidant properties. Plus, parsley is very low in calories but packed with flavor, making it a great low-calorie ingredient for many recipes. It contains many powerful antioxidants that can benefit your health.

Interestingly, dried parsley may contain more antioxidants than fresh sprigs. In fact, one study found that the dried herb has 17 times more antioxidants than its fresh counterpart. Parsley is a nutrient-dense herb that can improve heart health. In addition, it has antibacterial properties.

Consuming parsley can be beneficial for diabetics to regulate blood sugar and protect the liver due to its antioxidant effects. In addition, the flavonoids found in parsley also help prevent diabetes, making it a great option for patients diagnosed with prediabetes. Some studies show that parsley is particularly effective against bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. It is also effective for treating cold and flu viruses.

Parsley tea can be used to treat urinary tract infections, kidney stones, hypertension, and fluid retention. You need 1 teaspoon of dried parsley or 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley, 250 ml of boiling water. Add the parsley to the boiling water, cover and let it steep for 10 minutes. Then strain and drink this tea up to 3 times a day. It is important to remember that parsley tea is contraindicated for pregnant women.

