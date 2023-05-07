Home » The redjiamarillas face Santa Fe at home




Women’s League 

Julián Andrés Santa

The soccer plan today is the double at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas. After the commitment of the men’s team, starting at 4:30 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira for the women will face Santa Fe at home, for date 14 of the Colombian League.

This will be one of the most attractive duels of the day, since on the one hand the cardinals are second with 27 points, while the pereiranas are in sixth place in the standings with 22 points and arrive with high energy after having returned to the victory last date, where they beat Llaneros 1-2 as visitors in Villavicencio.

Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio want to win again at home and in front of their people, in order to continue establishing themselves among the eight best and qualify for the final round.

See also  La Russa president of the Senate with the votes of the opposition. Meloni: yes to Giorgetti for the Mef

