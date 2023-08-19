The Registrar’s Office raffled off the location of logos on the ballots for the October elections

On Friday, August 18, the National Registry of Civil Status held in Casanare the raffle for the location of the logos of the political groups on the electoral cards for the 2023 territorial elections that will be held on October 29.

The raffle that took place at the Remington – Uniremington University Corporation and at the Casanare Chamber of Commerce in Yopal was attended by representatives of organizations, the Court of Guarantees and Electoral Surveillance, public forces, officials of the National Registry and control agencies.

Within the framework of the event, the departmental delegate in Casanare, Sandra Viviana Alfonso, said that “the Registrar’s Office is providing all the guarantees to ensure the success of these elections and provide citizens with the confidence and tranquility that comes from a transparent and fair”.

Next, learn about the position of the logos of the political groups on the electoral cards for the 2023 territorial elections:

Casanare Governorate

Coalition For Casanare – César Augusto Ortiz Zorro New Democratic Force – Luis Alexis García Barrera Anti-Corruption Rulers League Party – Héctor Manuel Balaguera Quintana Code: COFT06 – Version: 2 – Page: 2 of 3 – 2023 Citizen Force Political Movement – ​​Jacobo Rivera Gómez Movement National Salvation – Alba Rocío Romero García Historical Pact Colombia Can – Joel Olmos Cordero Political Party The Force for Peace – Rubiela Benítez Enríquez Firm for Change – Guillermo Alexander Velandia Granados Democratic Center Party – Marisela Duarte Rodríguez

Departmental Assembly of Casanare

Historic Pact Colombia Can Colombian Conservative Party Union for the People Party – U Party Colombian Liberal Party Radical Change Party Independent Social Alliance Party – ASI New Liberalism Party Resurgent Colombia Party Coalition For Casanare Political Movement Citizen Force Democratic Center Party

Yopal City Hall

Yopal, City with Quality of Life – Marco Tulio Ruiz Riaño United – Nelson Barrera Roa Renaiscent Colombia Party – Álvaro Castañeda Duarte National Salvation Movement – ​​Yeyny Lisbeth Ballesteros García Alternative Democratic Pole Party – Lenin Humberto Bustos Ordóñez Colombian Liberal Party – Javier Alberto Rivera Vela Party Colombian Ecologist – Óscar Vallejo Zambrano Dignity & Commitment Political Party – Samuel Robles Claro Democratic Hope Political Party – Miguel Zárate Parada Anti-Corruption Rulers League Party LIGA – Pedro Guillermo Torres Ibarra Independents – Andrés Fernando Pérez Gonzáles PYPE For Yopal Productive and Entrepreneurial – Pedro Felipe Becerra Vargas Patriotic Union Party – Up – Flor Inés Salazar Saray Political Party The Force for Peace – Jhon Kennedy Wílchez Carreño

Yopal Council

Colombian Liberal Party Political Party Dignity & Commitment Political Party We Are All Colombia Independent Social Alliance Party – ASI Human Colombia Political Movement Oxygen Green Party Resurgent Colombia Party Coalition for Yopal Democratic Center Party Historical Pact Colombia Can Independent National Salvation Movement Union for the People Party – Party of the U Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement – ​​MAIS United Political Party Democratic Hope Conservative Democratic Coalition AICO – POLO Radical Change Party New Liberalism Party.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

