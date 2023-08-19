Lazio-Samardzic, new contacts with Udinese: the biancocelesti insist

The Lazio insists on Lazar Samardzic. They were there on Saturday morning too contacts with Udinese, with which there is the intention to go ahead with the negotiation even without the inclusion of Basic as a counterpart. In fact, the Croatian does not want to move from Rome and is not inclined to move to Friuli. The Biancocelesti offer various formulas, including a loan with redemption obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions.

Lazio is convinced that for the player now it would be difficult to continue wearing the Udinese shirt for one more season (remember that he was one step away from Inter) and the biancocelesti can showcase him even on an important stage like the Champions League. In the next few hours, the Juventus managers will meet with the owners to decide what to do.

Meanwhile Sottil he put Samardzic in the squad for the first day of the championship against Juventus. Serbian midfielder will start from the bench, but for him a job in the current game cannot be ruled out. For the goal, however, the prices of Louis Sepe.

