INFRASTRUCTURE Extraordinary investments of 75 million for Calabria and Sicily – News

Almost 28 billion euros planned for roads and highways in Sicily and Calabria, 47 billion in total for the railway networks: unprecedented investments that MIT led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini is planning to relaunch infrastructure in the South, also in view of the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina.

Investments of around 15 billion euros are planned in Sicily with particular attention to the connecting state roads, the Palermo, Agrigento and Catania ring roads and the works on the Syracuse – Gela motorway.

In Calabria there is a total investment plan of 12.8 billion for roads and motorways, 3 of which have already been allocated by decree for the SS106 Jonica, on which the total investment is around 9 billion.

For the railway network, investments of 13 billion are planned in Sicily. Among others: the new Palermo – Catania – Messina fast connection, the restoration and electrification of the Palermo-Trapani line via Milo, the connections with the airports of Trapani Birgi and Fontanarossa, the Caltagirone-Gela, to name a few examples of expected works time ago.

In Calabria, an investment plan of 34.8 billion is envisaged for the railway network, of which 16 billion euros already financed: 15.9 billion for the Salerno – Reggio Calabria line, 230 million for the technological upgrading of the Battipaglia and Reggio line Calabria and again the Variante di Cannitello and the Rosarno-S. Ferdinand.

Salvini is determined to use all European resources in order to recover decades of immobility. The dicastery was also fully satisfied with the attention paid to investments in the works by those parties, now in opposition, which have guided MIT over the last decade and have been protagonists in various national executives without responding to the hunger for building sites and development to which Salvini is instead giving answers from South to North.