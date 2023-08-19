Upcoming Training Workshop on Medical-Legal Aspects of Lesionology in Custody: Perspectives from Forensic Medicine Experts

New Training Workshop on Medical-Legal Aspects of Lesionology in Custody

The Directorate of Forensic Medicine, under the Jurisdictional Administrative Support Secretariat, has announced an upcoming training workshop on the medical-legal aspects of lesionology in custody. The workshop is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 25, at 12 noon.

Renowned experts, Teresa Pagano, the Director of Forensic Medicine, and Gabriela Potap, a forensic doctor, university professor, and former deputy director of the Health of the Federal Penitentiary Service (R), will be participating in the workshop.

The workshop aims to shed light on the legal medical approach to injuries in deprivation of liberty, with a specific focus on their production mechanism and motivation. Topics such as aggression, homicidal, suicidal, or self-harm injuries will be extensively covered during the event.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive attendance certificates and the workshop is free of charge. The event will be held at Bartolomé Miter 1735, 5th floor and will also be broadcasted via streaming for those who cannot be physically present.

The training workshop aims to provide valuable information regarding the certification and documentation of prevalent injuries observed in individuals under custody. These injuries include sharp injuries, blunt injuries, burns, ingestion of foreign bodies, mechanical suffocation, suturing of the lips, injuries from rubber bullets, among others.

Interested individuals can register for the workshop by emailing medicinaforense@jusbaires.gob.ar.

