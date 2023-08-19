Edinson Cavani Scores First Goal for Boca Juniors in Victory over Platense

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani scored his first goal for Argentine club Boca Juniors, helping them secure a 3-1 victory over Platense in their opening match of the First Division League Cup at La Bombonera. Cavani, who recently made his debut for Boca in the Copa Libertadores, showcased his skills and played a pivotal role in the team’s attack. His goal came when he expertly headed in a cross from ‘Changuito’ Zeballos. After the match, Cavani expressed his excitement and happiness for scoring his first goal, although he refrained from celebrating too much to avoid any potential disciplinary action.

Despite his booking, Cavani received a warm applause from the Boca fans when he was substituted after 75 minutes. This early substitution was a tactical move to ensure Cavani’s availability for the upcoming Copa Libertadores quarterfinal against Racing on Wednesday. Cavani, who has returned to South America after 17 seasons in Europe, acknowledged the importance of communication and teamwork with his new teammates, as he aims to continually improve and integrate into the Boca Juniors squad.

Looking ahead, Cavani is expected to feature in the clash against Racing, which is seen as a classic encounter between the two Argentine teams competing in the Libertadores. In their League Cup debut, Boca Juniors took the lead through Ezequiel Zeballos’ fantastic solo effort, involving eight touches from the goalkeeper before the final finish. Cavani then doubled their advantage with a goal assisted by Zeballos, who was the standout player of the match. Cristian Medina sealed the victory with a late goal, while Nicolás Morgantini managed to score a consolation goal for Platense, who put up a tough fight towards the end of the game.