Source title: The reporter visited many pharmacies in multiple districts and bought “removed” antipyretics for three to five yuan

3 yuan for 10 pieces, 5.5 yuan for 20 pieces. In the past two days, citizens have been buying fever-reducing medicines sold in pharmacies in Beijing one after another. The Beijing Municipal Food and Drug Administration has made it clear that pharmacies strictly disassemble and sell large-pack antipyretics on demand. This move will allow more citizens to solve their "urgent needs." Yesterday, the reporter visited 7 pharmacies in Jingkai District, Chaoyang District, and Fengtai District, and found antipyretic drugs in 3 of them, and the rest said that antipyretic drugs will arrive in the stores in the next few days. At the Yuekang Tongtai Pharmacy on Kechuang 13th Street, Economic Development Zone, the reporter saw acetaminophen tablets in simple packaging. A plate contains 40 pieces, priced at 10 yuan. The staff told the reporter that many people have bought this medicine in recent days. Fortunately, the stock of this medicine in the store is still relatively sufficient, and there is no purchase limit for the time being. Every time a board of medicine is sold, she also takes out a copy of the instruction manual and gives it to the drug buyer. In the Gaoji Baikang Pharmacy on Jingyuan North Street in the Economic Development Zone, there are piles of medicines that have just arrived at the store. There is an endless stream of citizens buying medicines, and the takeaway errands are also coming in and out. According to the staff, there are small packages of ibuprofen tablets for sale, one bag contains 10 tablets, and the price is 3 yuan. She said that in order to ensure that more citizens can buy the urgently needed antipyretics, each person presents their ID card and registers, and the purchase is limited to one bag. The reporter saw that a printed label was affixed to the sealed bag of the dismantled ibuprofen tablets, which contained information such as usage and dosage, expiration date, dismantling date, and dismantling person. The Baikang pharmacy on Dongtiejiangying North Street in Fengtai District uses contactless drug purchases, and a small opening is opened on the door of the pharmacy to sell medicines. The staff said that the ibuprofen tablets and acetaminophen tablets that had just arrived that morning were unpacked. A bag of 10 ibuprofen tablets is priced at 3 yuan; a bag of acetaminophen tablets is also 10 tablets, and there is no price yet on the system. These two antipyretics are only available for offline purchase, and they are both limited to purchase. Each person who registers at the store with an ID card is limited to one bag. "Many pharmacies are like this now, so that more people can buy it." Xiao Zhou, who lives in Haidian District, drove around looking for medicine late at night the day before yesterday. At the Gaoji Pharmacy at the intersection of Zizhuyuan Road and Beiwa Road, Xiao Zhou was told that the antipyretics were temporarily sold out, but he received an important help. The staff asked her to scan the QR code in front of the store. "After scanning, I found that it was a small program, which contained the inventory of antipyretic drugs in many pharmacies." Acetaminophen, ibuprofen, Tylenol, Merrill Lynch, Lianhua Qingwen, and Pediatric Chiqiao, these commonly used drugs, Whether each pharmacy has stock and how much is left is recorded. Using the inventory information and map software obtained by scanning the QR code, Xiao Zhou finally found the antipyretic medicine at Huawei Jingyao Pharmacy in the northeast corner of Zizhu Bridge. I've never used this kind of packaged pills." The staff told Xiao Zhou that "disassembly and retail sales" are now strictly enforced, and each person can only buy 20 tablets at a time, a total of 5.5 yuan, packed in paper bags. A few days ago, Xiao Zhou also bought acetaminophen tablets at Tianbaotang Parity Pharmacy (Zizhuqiao store), which is also a small box of 20 tablets. "I think the way of dismantling and retailing is very good, so that more people in need can buy medicines."

