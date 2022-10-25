PORDENONE. The small mountain municipalities ask to enter the so-called zero zone to take advantage of the extra discount on fuel prices. The request originated from Claut and extended to Cimolais, Erto, Barcis, Andreis, Frisanco, Tramonti di Sopra and Tramonti di Sotto and, with some caution, is also evaluated by the mountain community of Carnia.

The mayors of Pordenone have presented in writing to the regional councilor for the environment, Fabio Scoccimarro, and to the regional council to grant the extra discount of maximum 10 cents on the price per liter of fuels. The Region will evaluate the proposal even if its implementation does not seem immediate at all.



The proposal

The small mountain municipalities rely on the inconveniences caused by the depopulation of the mountains, the distance from urban centers and therefore the availability of services. «The idea is good – comments the president of the Carnia mountain community, Ermes De Crignis – but we have not yet evaluated it. I reserve the right to do so in the coming days with the other mayors and with the regional leaders ».

The proposal sounds a bit provocative, but necessary to bring attention to the difficulties of living in the mountains. In this sense, the initiative is supported and the regional councilor for the environment does not deny the study.



The extra discount

The extra discount on the price of gasoline provides for a maximum reduction of 10 cents per liter. The law attributes to the Regional Council, for cyclical reasons due to changes in fuel prices charged by neighboring states, the power to increase the amount of the extra discount from 1 to 10 cents per liter in favor of residents in municipalities located in less than 10 kilometers away from the state borders.

The 10 cents represent the maximum value of the additional discount which can vary from week to week, following, as mentioned, the price trend. If this is the criterion, several municipalities of Carnia and Val Canale are already included in the list, while the whole mountain belt of Pordenone remains excluded.

Having said that, it will not be easy to modify the zones, currently divided into zone one and zone two. If no hitches occur, the regional law update will come into force by December and will introduce the possibility of filling up with the app downloaded on the mobile phone, which will replace the current petrol card.



The knots to untie

“The bands 1 and 2 are not changed also to avoid the risk of encountering any problems at European level” says Scoccimarro, in specifying that the proposal of the small mountain municipalities cannot be part of this game and “should also be investigated in the within the scope of European directives on disadvantaged areas. It must be carefully evaluated to avoid any sanctions, it must be motivated by applying the European directives “.

It is no coincidence that the amendment to the law introducing the extra discount on fuels was also written so that even in the event of an appeal only the new discount is suspended. The transition is delicate, regardless of political will, it is not a mere technical change. Having said this, the Region is ready to examine the request of the small mountain municipalities to look for a way out even if it proves prudent not to stumble into other possible European appeals given that it has already happened in the past.