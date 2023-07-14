The request of the Truth Commission to the Government on the Peace Agreement

The ceremony, presided over by the senator of the ruling Historical Pact Clara López, awarded the Order of Congress to Roux’s father and three commissioners who were present: Martha Ruiz, Lucía González and Leyner Palacios.

López recognized the work of the Truth Commission teams that “toured the cities” to meet “millions of victims of crimes that we should never have allowed.”

And he regretted the situation in which Colombia finds itself in terms of violence, pointing out that the country is far from ending the “holocaust” that continues to accompany them due to the armed conflict and corruption.

To put an end to this problem, the senator pointed out “the importance of justice” as a key element to combat impunity, in addition to optimizing “investigation methodologies” to address all the criminal phenomena that continue to exist in Colombia.

“The legacy of the Commission must be highlighted so that it is recognized as a source of social change and what happened in the past is not repeated,” said López.

Roux’s father also highlighted during his speech the suffering of the more than nine million victims affected by the armed conflict for more than half a century.

“The figures confuse us and do not allow us to see the magnitude (…) but we have approached each family and we have seen their suffering,” explained the Jesuit, who also regretted that Colombians saw “all this happen as if it were not with them”.

