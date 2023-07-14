FdI processes Nordio. And on the abuse of office Meloni promises changes to Mattarella

It is the day of the retreat of Giorgia Meloni. How tactical and useful only to get out of the corner, we will understand in the coming days. An intense Thursday that began with a contact between Colle and Charles Nordio, in which the minister offers the Quirinale a cautious willingness to discuss changes in Parliament to the bill on abuse of office. Continued with the public disavowal of the Minister of Justice by Palazzo Chigi. And finished with the interview between Sergio Mattarella and the president…

