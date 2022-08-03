The research team of the Provincial Drug Administration went to Hubei to carry out research on drug testing and scientific research

In order to implement the “Implementation Opinions of the General Office of the State Council on Comprehensively Strengthening the Construction of Drug Supervision Capacity” and “Several Measures for Comprehensively Strengthening the Construction of Drug Supervision Capacity in Guangdong Province”, on July 27-28, members of the Provincial Drug Administration Party Group, Deputy Director Fang Wei led the main responsible comrades of the Provincial Drug Inspection Institute and the Provincial Medical Device Quality Supervision and Inspection Institute to Hubei Provincial Institute of Drug Supervision, Inspection and Drug Inspection and Hubei Gedian Renfu Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. to carry out inspection and testing capabilities and key laboratory construction Work research. Zhang Guoqiang, a second-level inspector of Hubei Provincial Drug Administration, and related comrades accompanied the investigation.

In Hubei Provincial Institute for Drug Supervision, Inspection and Testing, the research team learned in detail about the institute’s development history, inspection and testing capabilities and the basic situation of key laboratory construction, and visited the State Food and Drug Administration Key Laboratory of Traditional Chinese Medicine Quality Control and the State Food and Drug Administration’s Quality Control of Blood Products Control key laboratories, etc. The two sides conducted in-depth exchanges on the capabilities of inspection and testing institutions and key laboratory construction experience and practices of common concern. It is hoped that the drug supervision and inspection and testing institutions of the two provinces will strengthen interaction and exchanges, improve the level of drug quality and safety assurance, and promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

In Hubei Gedian Renfu Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., the research team listened carefully to the company’s principals on the company’s basic situation, technological innovation, and the laboratory as a partner of the State Drug Administration’s key laboratory for quality control and evaluation of pharmaceutical excipients Introduction to infrastructure construction, scientific research development and scientific and technological achievements. The two parties conducted in-depth discussions on the quality and safety of pharmaceutical excipients, key development directions, cooperation in scientific and technological research, and solving the problem of stuck necks.

In this field visit, I saw the key laboratory partners’ pursuit of technological innovation in pharmaceutical excipients and their expectations for cooperation with key laboratories, and learned the advanced experience of drug inspection and testing development in brother provinces, which is conducive to promoting the pharmaceutical excipient industry in our province. and high-quality development of drug inspection and testing institutions.

(Provided by the Provincial Institute of Drug Control/Picture)