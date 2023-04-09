The awkward moment that Jhonny Rivera lived in a ‘gringo’ restaurant

Colombian culture on a daily basis can bring out very funny experiences when we visit other countries. The popular music singer Jhonny Rivera spent a very uncomfortable moment in a restaurant in New York, United States, due to the exotic menu they offered.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of ‘Cómo le Explico’ has been reporting his trip to the United States and the experiences he has had with American culture.

Even last Friday, April 7, the vocalist announced that he would perform at the Red Bull Arena in New York. However, there was a culture shock at the time of recruitment, since Rivera would have refused to sing on Good Friday due to his religious beliefs.

However, his show would be at 1 in the morning on Saturday, so he would not be disrespecting the Catholic tradition. So much so that he asked his mother if he would seem right to her and she replied that if his presentation was on Saturday morning there would be no problem.

The awkward moment in a restaurant

In his most recent publications, the singer showed that he was in a haute cuisine restaurant with his friend José Salazar. For him, as seen in the video, it was a new experience and in which there was another great culture shock.

Apparently, Rivera came across a completely strange menu and did not know most of the dishes that were offered there. At this, he made a joke saying that he hoped to find more Colombian food on the menu.

“I asked mazamorreishon and there was not, tamaleishon that there was not Is there Chunchurreishon? Well, at least one thing,” said the vocalist in a sarcastic and humorous tone.

In addition, Rivera was somewhat confused at the beginning of the publication due to the language, showing that although having new experiences in other countries enriches him a lot, his Colombian traditions will never leave his heart.