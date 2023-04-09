Home News The restaurant in Barranquilla that promises discounts for bald people
News

The restaurant in Barranquilla that promises discounts for bald people

by admin
The restaurant in Barranquilla that promises discounts for bald people

The awkward moment that Jhonny Rivera lived in a ‘gringo’ restaurant

Colombian culture on a daily basis can bring out very funny experiences when we visit other countries. The popular music singer Jhonny Rivera spent a very uncomfortable moment in a restaurant in New York, United States, due to the exotic menu they offered.

It may interest you: Developer! This is how Karol G really looked in a photo session for a magazine.

Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter of ‘Cómo le Explico’ has been reporting his trip to the United States and the experiences he has had with American culture.

Even last Friday, April 7, the vocalist announced that he would perform at the Red Bull Arena in New York. However, there was a culture shock at the time of recruitment, since Rivera would have refused to sing on Good Friday due to his religious beliefs.

However, his show would be at 1 in the morning on Saturday, so he would not be disrespecting the Catholic tradition. So much so that he asked his mother if he would seem right to her and she replied that if his presentation was on Saturday morning there would be no problem.

The awkward moment in a restaurant

In his most recent publications, the singer showed that he was in a haute cuisine restaurant with his friend José Salazar. For him, as seen in the video, it was a new experience and in which there was another great culture shock.

Read on: The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe Bueno on Instagram.

Apparently, Rivera came across a completely strange menu and did not know most of the dishes that were offered there. At this, he made a joke saying that he hoped to find more Colombian food on the menu.

See also  Nevado del Ruiz shows increased seismic activity and ash emission

“I asked mazamorreishon and there was not, tamaleishon that there was not Is there Chunchurreishon? Well, at least one thing,” said the vocalist in a sarcastic and humorous tone.

In addition, Rivera was somewhat confused at the beginning of the publication due to the language, showing that although having new experiences in other countries enriches him a lot, his Colombian traditions will never leave his heart.

You may also like

Evidence of 45,000-year-old sea shell jewelry found

Commune Vo 2: the good heart of Mayor...

Holy Week leaves more than 500 people murdered...

ASML will finalize Taiwan’s 2nm R&D subsidy in...

Stadel in the Freistadt district in full fire...

Targeting missile launchers from Syrian territory with a...

Tragic death of Steven Serna Alzate after attempted...

People’s Daily commented on Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit...

Easter fire in Hamburg: criticism from environmentalists >...

Because of his “rude behavior”, the Chadian government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy