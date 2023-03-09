The city of Neiva, in the department of Huila, is in the midst of a natural spectacle that has drawn the attention of its inhabitants and tourists. In the mountains near the Las Ceibas River basin, it is possible to observe the passing of the Lenten eagles (Buteo platypterus), which migrate back to their home in North America, after having spent a season in South America during the northern winter.

These migratory birds have flown over the region in recent days, which has generated amazement and admiration among the inhabitants of the city and the visitors who have had the opportunity to witness the spectacle in the sky.

Lenten eagles are characterized by their brown coloration with reddish tones and their medium size. They are migratory birds that nest in the forests and jungles of the northern United States and Canada, and spend the winter in South America, mainly in Colombia, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

Biologist Fernando Ayerbe.