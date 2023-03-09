Home News The return of the Lenten eagles to North America
News

The return of the Lenten eagles to North America

by admin
The return of the Lenten eagles to North America

The city of Neiva, in the department of Huila, is in the midst of a natural spectacle that has drawn the attention of its inhabitants and tourists. In the mountains near the Las Ceibas River basin, it is possible to observe the passing of the Lenten eagles (Buteo platypterus), which migrate back to their home in North America, after having spent a season in South America during the northern winter.

These migratory birds have flown over the region in recent days, which has generated amazement and admiration among the inhabitants of the city and the visitors who have had the opportunity to witness the spectacle in the sky.

Lenten eagles are characterized by their brown coloration with reddish tones and their medium size. They are migratory birds that nest in the forests and jungles of the northern United States and Canada, and spend the winter in South America, mainly in Colombia, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

📸 Biologist Fernando Ayerbe.

See also  Ita launches the Volare company and prepares for negotiations with MSC-Lufthansa

You may also like

Two young people are riddled with bullets in...

Suspected thief died from a bullet in Valledupar

Business Award Pegasus: Apply now!

Kapeto Cano gains adherents throughout the department, with...

Doubts about the La Picota pact

China in Spring丨Everything is revived and spring is...

World: We’re not done yet

FOR THE THIRD TIME THE SAN MIGUEL SCHOOL...

The departure of Pékerman from the Venezuelan Soccer...

3v3 brawl with Tier X ships

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy