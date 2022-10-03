IVREA

From the analysis of the vote last Sunday, in the 24 electoral sections of Ivrea, it is clear that the affirmation of the Brothers of Italy is not a protest vote. Giorgia Meloni’s party, which overall won 21.3% (2,435 votes), is as strong in the center as in the suburbs. In the city, however, the first party remains the Democratic Party with 28%. In the seats of the Nigra section, in the center, Fdi also reaches 24%, two points less than the Democratic Party. Good in this section also Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and Action Italia Viva, the third pole of Calenda and Renzi, at 7%

The center right has the majority of the votes, in San Bernardo, where the Lega candidate Alessandro Giglio Vigna obtained 47%. In one of the two Fratelli d’Italia seats it actually reaches 30%, the League gets 9% and Forza Italia nearly 6%. Here, however, the Democratic Party has one of its worst results with 19%, while the 5-star Movement, which in the city has gone from 24 to 9.7%, obtains the highest percentage with 14%. Center-right majority, albeit briefly, also at Fiorana, where in the 9th seat the Northern League candidate is close to 50%.

In Bellavista, in the civic center of Piazza I Maggio, the Democratic Party stands at 30%, the League gets 9% and the Brothers of Italy stops at 19%. In the Olivetti section of viale Liberazione the center-left wins and the Democratic Party reaches 33% in one seat. In the center of via San Giovanni Bosco, Action Italia Viva achieves its best result, with 15%, as well as the Left Green Alliance reaching 6%. Here the M5s are bad, 6%, Forza Italia, 5%, Lega, 5%. In the San Giovanni district the center right wins: here Fdi wins the 26th and the League is close to 12%. –