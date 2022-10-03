Home News The right is strong in the center as well as in the outskirts of the city
The right is strong in the center as well as in the outskirts of the city

The right is strong in the center as well as in the outskirts of the city

IVREA

From the analysis of the vote last Sunday, in the 24 electoral sections of Ivrea, it is clear that the affirmation of the Brothers of Italy is not a protest vote. Giorgia Meloni’s party, which overall won 21.3% (2,435 votes), is as strong in the center as in the suburbs. In the city, however, the first party remains the Democratic Party with 28%. In the seats of the Nigra section, in the center, Fdi also reaches 24%, two points less than the Democratic Party. Good in this section also Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and Action Italia Viva, the third pole of Calenda and Renzi, at 7%

The center right has the majority of the votes, in San Bernardo, where the Lega candidate Alessandro Giglio Vigna obtained 47%. In one of the two Fratelli d’Italia seats it actually reaches 30%, the League gets 9% and Forza Italia nearly 6%. Here, however, the Democratic Party has one of its worst results with 19%, while the 5-star Movement, which in the city has gone from 24 to 9.7%, obtains the highest percentage with 14%. Center-right majority, albeit briefly, also at Fiorana, where in the 9th seat the Northern League candidate is close to 50%.

In Bellavista, in the civic center of Piazza I Maggio, the Democratic Party stands at 30%, the League gets 9% and the Brothers of Italy stops at 19%. In the Olivetti section of viale Liberazione the center-left wins and the Democratic Party reaches 33% in one seat. In the center of via San Giovanni Bosco, Action Italia Viva achieves its best result, with 15%, as well as the Left Green Alliance reaching 6%. Here the M5s are bad, 6%, Forza Italia, 5%, Lega, 5%. In the San Giovanni district the center right wins: here Fdi wins the 26th and the League is close to 12%. –

