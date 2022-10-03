Original title:Bensi will welcome the Nets tomorrow Nash: I have full confidence in him

Beijing time on October 3 news, the Nets officially announced that Ben Simmons will play at home against the 76ers in the preseason game on Tuesday, ushering in his first Nets career.

Simmons has not played for the Nets since being traded to Brooklyn by the Sixers midway through last season. As it stands, Simmons is doing well in training camp and is in great physical shape.

“It’s interesting to me, I have a lot of confidence in his game,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “He’s a dynamic, unique player. On the practice court, he There was a lot of preparation for the game.”

In an interview last week, Kevin Durant stated that he hopes to play all four preseason games. Today, Nash responded, “Yeah, that would be great. If KD feels good physically, we can play our game.”

The new Big Three of KD, Kyrie Irving and Simmons will combine for the first time on Tuesday against the 76ers at home.

Seth Curry will miss the preseason with the 76ers because he is recovering from a left ankle injury. “I’m feeling better and my ankle recovery is improving every day,” Curry Jr. said. “I’ve done a lot of other workouts besides 5-on-5.”

Little Curry also pointed out: “Everyone is playing selflessly, and everyone is very excited about the new season!” (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: