Atalanta still leaders.

Atalanta celebrates a very important success. First place in the standings for Gasperini who enjoys the primacy. The Goddess continues to wear the pink jersey even after a very hard stage … in the Apennines. Having dispelled the negative tradition against Fiorentina, which preceded them in the league last year, a victory also comes to Gewiss. The words of the technician are taken from DAZN.

There is a way and a way to get there. And that of Atalanta is clearly recognizable. Third victory of cortomuso. A team that has learned to read the game by hoarding the goal scored. Another clean sheet for a team that has definitely changed skin. And the results fully prove Gasperini right. “Extraordinary, the spirit of those who play and who entered. We wanted the full result, we succeeded and we are very satisfied with it. I am really very happy to have reached Mondonico, a special person who had a great love for Atalanta exactly. I don’t want to get used to 1-0 victories, on the contrary I would have hoped to end this match with an extra goal to take away some pathos but I’m happy anyway because the team managed the final well. In the end it was a good statement, even on the game level. “

The best Atalanta ever. 20 points after eight days in the standings. Confirmed primacy. It remains to be understood how long and if the escape will last, considering the approach of … the Dolomite stages. The first is in Friuli. The Goddess is ready to get up on the pedals. “We are happy with the result and the performance. We are undoubtedly happy, we will defend this shirt tooth and nail and we try to make this moment last as long as possible. Today’s with Fiorentina was an important test and we passed it. . In the meantime, many players are growing up who can be very useful for the rest of the season. We are happy that the results will arrive because they help to work better and accompany the growth of these players. Lookman does not know what the word Scudetto means? certainly some margins but we try to improve without setting particular objectives “. See also Avalanche Atalanta: 5-2 at Spezia and engages Inter

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 20:26)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

