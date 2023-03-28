In Luque, Paraguay, the draw for the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana and the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2023 took place tonight, Monday, March 27. The journalists, Juan José Buscalia and Marina Granziera, guided the evening that defined the teams that will make up the groups of both competitions.
First, the groups of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana 2023 were defined, a competition that will have the performance of three Colombian teams: Santa Fe, Millionaires and Sports Tolima. The groups in which these clubs were left are the following:
GROUP D
Saint Paul
Sports Tolima
Tigre
Puerto Cabello
GROUP F
Penarol
Defense and Justice
America-MG
millionaires
GROUP G
Santa Fe Independent
University
Goias
LP Gymnastics
Rivals of the Colombian teams in Libertadores
GROUP B
Nacional (U)
International
metro
Independent Medellín.
GROUP F
Boca Juniors
Colo Colo
Monagas
Deportivo Pereira.
GROUP H
Olympiad
National Athletic
melgar
Patronage
The group stage of the Copa Libertadores will start the week of April 5, just like the South American. Of course, there are several comments on social networks that have aroused the groups that Colombians will face.