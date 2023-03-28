Visit Amsterdam with the children it is a unique experience. It may be the alternation of canals, the typically Nordic architecture, the bicycle adventures, or the many cultural proposals also dedicated to children, but Amsterdam is definitely worth a trip in the company of the little ones. Feature in winter with the illuminated canals, Christmas decorations, ice rinks and markets dotted around the city, it is also wonderful in spring or summer, when temperatures permit boat and bicycle trips and stops in large parks. Ready to go?

Amsterdam with the kids by bike: 10 things to do with the family

1. Wander the canals

If the season permits, the best way to fully experience the true spirit of Amsterdam is the bike. You will see families with children of all ages darting through the narrow alleys and on board the canals. The little ones are transported in child seats, strictly with helmets on, or in the cargo bike body. It doesn’t matter if it’s a freezing wind or a clear day with warm sunshine, Dutch families go by bike in any season. I rentals they are scattered throughout the city, some even deliver the vehicles directly to your hotel, such as AmsterBike.

2. On the canals by boat

We know little ones love the water and boats and what better perspective to see the city than sitting down aboard a boat? The older ones will be able to wear headphones with the audio guide, while the little ones will enjoy a moment of play or rest. Trips come organized all year round since the boats are covered and heated even in winter.

3. Anne Frank’s house

It may seem like a place not suitable for children, but above all for the older ones it is a way of discovering a really important piece of history in first person. Maybe they will have studied it at school, maybe not, but touching and visiting the places where Anne Frank lived gives an emotion that is hard to shake off. Help them by guiding them through the visit, even with the help of brochures and audio guides.

4. The Van Gogh Museum

If mum and dad don’t want to miss a visit to the Van Gogh Museum don’t worry, even children are welcome. Indeed, at the entrance – free up to 17 years – it is possible to ask for a brochure and following it organize a treasure hunt among the works. In the bookstore you will find several lenlightened books dedicated precisely to the painter and his story designed for children, so as to better explain his art to them too. Beware of reservations though: the purchase of tickets with reservation of the precise time in which you want to visit the museum takes place only online.

In the surroundings of the museum, which is a short walk from Rijksmuseum Amsterdamthe largest collection of works of art from the Flemish era, there is an ice rink in winter, while in summer there are playgrounds and cloisters where you can have lunch in the sun.

Tips for other trips to do with children

5. Il Vondelpark

It is a large park of 45 hectares, where they are activities and attractions for children of all ages, from the swimming pools to the sand areas to the paths to do on foot or by bicycle. But it is also the ideal place for a picnic or a moment of relaxation by the lakes.

Inside there is also the KinderKookKafé, a place completely kids friendly for a break, where children can also enjoy cooking.

6. Hortus Botanicus

Very ancient, it houses more than 6 thousand species of plants. Among flowers, rare tropical specimens, butterflies and spectacular colors, it is perfect for children. Then there are small lakes, secular trees, greenhouses with palm trees. It is located in the Plantage district. Also within walking distance is the Artis Zoo, where 786 different animal species can be found.

7. Eating “frites” on the street and in clubs

It may not be the healthiest meal you will offer your children, but to experience Amsterdam 100% you cannot go home without having bought and consumed a cone of typically Dutch fries directly on the street from the many kiosks that are found throughout the city.

Crunchy, very hot and giant, they are the most loved break by the Dutch, which actually on the rest of the culinary offer are rather lacking!

8. Assaggiare i Poffertjes

Another sin of gluttony that children will surely appreciate: una merenda dolce a base di poffertjes, traditional batter pancakes that the Dutch eat on all holidays. You find them delicious, perhaps while waiting to enter the Anne Frank Museum, from Pancakes Amsterdama chain with several restaurants in the city that has special menus for children, postcards to color in, crayons and everything you need for a peaceful meal.

9. Nemo Center

It is the largest science museum in Holland and is shaped like a boat. It was designed by Renzo Piano and it is a huge laboratory in which children have a lot of fun experimenting firsthand between giant bubbles and experiments of various kinds in a truly unique space.

They also organize occasionally interactive shows to bring the little ones closer to chemistry and biology. Who knows if you will be able to spend less than half a day there, it is difficult to take children away from this museum!

10. Efteling Park

And if you have a few more days and can move from the center of Amsterdam, don’t miss a visit to the Efteling Park, the most beautiful amusement park in Holland. To reach it you can take the train to Tilburg station and from there the bus to the park.

Huge and truly distinctive, it’s a way to immerse yourself in the world of the most famous fairy tales. From the woods of Little Red Riding Hood to the castles of the princesses, from the houses of the dwarfs to the ride on Captain Willem’s lifeboat, up to the roller coaster and to the rapids with a dip in the water.

How to get to Amsterdam for a family vacation

The ideal is to land atairport of Schiphol, from which trains and buses then depart and reach Amsterdam Centraal Station in about 20 minutes. From here you can then take advantage of the city’s entire tram network, which is very frequent, clean and well organised. From Italy, among the likes low cost, fly to Amsterdam easyJet departing from Milan Malpensa, Naples, Venice and Rome Fiumicino.

As for the housing don’t be frightened by the prices: Amsterdam is a more expensive city than most of the Italian capitals and consequently even hotel rooms or apartments have higher costs. If you can, organize yourself in advance by taking advantage of it online offers, starting with the idea that the means of transport in Amsterdam really work very well – and allow you to get on easily with pushchairs! – and therefore reaching the center is not tiring.

But pay attention to characteristics of the accommodation: often there is no lift – and after a day of walking with a pushchair up and down the stairs it’s not ideal! – or is it about attics very narrow that recall the architecture of the buildings in Amsterdam.

Photo: Paola Toia e kirkandmini/pixabay

