Florence, 27 March 2023 – The redevelopment of the stadium “Franks” of Florence finds a not indifferent obstacle before leaving. The project, in fact, is under the observation lens of European Commission, (together with the Venetian “Bosco dello sport”) which contested the admissibility of the intervention. More specifically, the dispute would concern and 55 million of the contribution relating to the Integrated Urban Plans out of a total of approximately 200 million in funding.

Calm reactions arrive from Palazzo Vecchio: “We are confident and certain of the validity of the intervention, as indeed was found during the previous checks, which led not only to assigning the loan but also to signing a formal deed with the Ministry of the Interior for the portion of 55 million euros”. Mayor Nardella spoke with Minister Fitto on this situation.

To examine the issue, it was decided to “extend the assessment phase by one month to allow the Commission services to complete the technical sampling and verification activities”.