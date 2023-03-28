The Animal Welfare Unit responded to a complaint about a puppy with its face covered in porcupine quills, in La Paz.

The institution quickly coordinated with the staff of the municipality of San Francisco Chinameca, and moved to receive veterinary care.

“The furry one has already been treated and is stable. Once recovered, he will be promoted for adoption to find him a dignified home full of love, ”the institution reported.

They appreciated the support of the Café Santa Cruz staff in locating the dog.