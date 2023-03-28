Home Entertainment Nacho, Julieta or Marcos, for the final prize
Entertainment

Nacho, Julieta or Marcos, for the final prize

by admin
Nacho, Julieta or Marcos, for the final prize

After five months of strategies and full of moments that kept viewers expectant, it will finally be known this Monday if Marcos Ginocchio, Julieta Poggio or “Nacho” Castañares, is the winning participant of Big Brother 2022.

It is expected that at midnight, the driver Santiago del Moro will reveal the name of the contestant who will be established in this edition.

Also, registrations are now open to apply to be part of the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, it will be the last program, and it was known that Santiago del Moro will not be there.

According to the polls, Marcos is the favourite, although this remains to be seen if it is later confirmed with the public vote.

At the start of the final gala, each participant said a few words for their audience,

How to vote in the final of Big Brother

To vote in the big brother ending you must send a SMS with the word GH to 9009 and then add the name of the participant. This time the vote is positiveunlike previous galas in which they voted in the negative.

Other voting option is by scanning the QR code that appears on the screen and page of Telefe.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  FINNEGAN’S HELL – One Finger Salute

You may also like

“John Wick 4” released a new poster John...

“Tetris” release special feature into the famous behind-the-scenes...

After five years closed, the Municipality of Córdoba...

“Ungentleman’s War Department” exposed filming photos of macho...

The Canadian “crypto king” was kidnapped and tortured...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

Legislative workers from Río Negro agreed to a...

“Tornado” will shoot a new version of Daisy...

The Reading Club returns, to share “the happiness...

The bike? For writers it is a triumph...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy