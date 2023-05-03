the sale of houses in Valledupar fell

The uncertainty generated by delays in the delivery of subsidies ‘My House Already’ would decrease by more than one 60% the sale of homes in Valledupar during 2023.

While in the first quarter of 2022, 889 units, in 2023 sales reached 330 units in the same period of time, which meant a decrease of 63%. According to the information provided by Camacol Cesar, during 2022, 2,500 units in Valledupar.

“The serious thing is that if everything continues like this they would be sold 1,300 homes throughout 2023. It is a negative result. In 2022 they were 2.500 and in 2021 they were 3.200”, said Hernán Araújo, manager of Camacol Cesar.

According to official data, such low figures have not been recorded since 2012. “Not even in a pandemic was there such a low figure. We went back eleven years due to the confusion in the delivery of subsidiesAraújo added.

The problem is that since August 2022, the Ministry of Housing has delivered around 50 subsidies in Valledupar. Before the changes made by the current government, the delivery average was 1,200 and 1,500 subsidies per year in the city.

EMPLOYMENT

The crisis in the construction sector, of course, affected employment in Valledupar. Of the 15.504 personas employed in construction by December 2022, in March the figure decreased to 13.900according to Dane.

Because? The manager of Camacol Cesar explained that employment is generated at the start of the projects, when the houses have already been sold and labor is hired. In this sense, the reports mark a reduction of 78% during 2023.

According to the businessmen, several banks have preferred to postpone the loans, necessary to start new housing projects until normality in the delivery of subsidies returns.

“In June 2022 I had 650 workers, of which 17 were professionals. Today I have almost 50 workersthe others should have left because we only have one work”assured Ava Carvajal, former mayor of Valledupar and builder.

EMPTY BUILDINGS

Last friday april 21 the resolution of the Ministry of Housing was known, in which five Cesar households benefit, among which more than 1,300 expectants with the subsidy ‘My House Now’. That figure overwhelmed the builders, however, there is expectation because in the last assignment they were 1.029 the beneficiaries in the country.

“To the extent that credit institutions adjust their processes, modify their formats and continue training their sales force, the allocation rates will increase progressively,” the Ministry noted.

However, while the rhythm normalizes, in Valledupar several urbanizations remain abandoned due to lack of subsidies. The most striking case is the Villa Bolivariana, which would have been ready since last year, but no owner has been able to move because they have not delivered the subsidy.

As of December 2022, Camacol had 1,012 units built and with owners yet to be handed over, but which remained empty due to the lack of subsidies. Following the projections, that figure has been growing to 1,500 at the end of April.

By Deivis Caro

