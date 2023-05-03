IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022–23, all numbers

After the success in the field of IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022 – 23won by the under19 team of Carpegna Prosciutto Papalini Pesaro, Lega Basket has formalized the total numbers of the 2022 – 23 edition of theIBSA Next Gen Cup which saw concentrations in Pesaro and Trento/Rovereto and the Final Eight in Naples.

In total they were made 459 contents and the views recorded by the LBA social channels have been 18,002,745 of which 11,874,790 on the channel TikTok by LBA. Please note the contentsTOP Performance” who have individually created important numbers on the Tik Tok platform, with protagonists Camilla Vescovi, face Young LBA and the players involved in the tournament.

At the top of the ranking was the content created during the first stage of Pesaro “#Favorite TV series part 1” which recorded 2,600,000 views. In second place follows the content #Favorite TV Series Part 2” with 1,600,000 views during the second concentration of Trento/Rovereto. The ranking is closed by the one made during the Final Eight in Naples “Who is your favorite singer” with 1,400,000 views.

The three stages of IBSA Next Gen Cup were full of guests from the social world who, thanks to their content, generated 2,216,826 of views on their platforms. In particular, the former basketball player was present during the concentration in Pesaro Linton Johnson @like_linton, Alex del Vago aka @therealstreetball, Wesley Caicedo aka @losamigosyt e Federico Fontana, on its platforms under the name of @federicofontana.

Guests in the second concentration of Trento and Rovereto Riccardo Randi aka @zepolino__ e Mattia Faccani aka @JiggyNubelwhile for the final phase in Naples two influencers are involved to tell the story of the event: Marco Marfella aka @ilmenestrelloh, Andrew Baldazzi aka @baldaaz e Donato DeCaprio aka @conmollicaosenzanapoli.

There are also communities Call yourself Minors, Cronache di Basket, Italhoop, International Young Ballers and Overtime which thanks to their content have generated 955,608 views.

The numbers of the platforms where the live matches were broadcast are also important: on Eleven Sports the total views were 83.000. To these must be added the data recorded on the legabasket.it website which, thanks to the dedicated contents during the three phases (news, statistics, live and on-demand matches) recorded a total of 539,573 views con 86,041 users who surfed the LBA website during the three stages.