Title: Scandal-Ridden Red Cross Faces Criticism and Public Ridicule Amidst Flood Disaster

Date: August 7, 2023

On August 7, a tweet about the Beijing Red Cross went viral on Twitter, exposing a scandal that further tarnishes the organization’s reputation. Following the devastating floods in Beijing and Hebei, the Red Cross appealed for public donations, but instead faced ridicule and criticism from the public.

The tweet included images showing that “Beijing Wumu Clothing Co., Ltd.” had donated a substantial number of clothing items to the Red Cross on May 22. The total value of the donation was 1,460,656 yuan, with an average of 560 yuan per piece of clothing. Netizens raised questions about potential money laundering and the reselling of donated clothing.

Further investigation revealed that Ji Lianxu, a member of the Red Cross executive council and the legal representative of Beijing Wumu Clothing Co., Ltd., has been accused of using his company to donate high-priced clothing as a means of money laundering. Some netizens even suggested that the company may be a family business, with Ji Lianxu’s father and wife involved.

These revelations have added to the public’s dissatisfaction with the Red Cross, which has a history of embezzlement scandals. Since 1998, multiple instances of donation funds being misused have eroded the organization’s credibility and affected people’s willingness to donate.

In addition to the clothing donation controversy, the Beijing Red Cross faced further embarrassment with the flood relief fundraising efforts. The organization received numerous small donations, including 0.01 yuan, but also faced scathing criticism and insulting remarks from the public. The Red Cross referred to these small donations as “malicious” and increased the minimum donation amount to 1 yuan, an adjustment met with further backlash.

Netizens expressed their frustration with the Red Cross, questioning its judgment and accusing it of prioritizing financial gain over disaster relief efforts. Amidst the flood disasters in China, the public was angered by news that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had donated 40 million yuan to Sudan for disaster relief, with many questioning why funds were not prioritized for domestic crises.

Criticism also extended to the salaries and benefits enjoyed by Red Cross staff. Last year, the average salary and benefits within the Red Cross Society of China reached 430,000 yuan per capita. Concerns were raised that donations were being used as a means for personal financial gain rather than assisting those in need.

As public outrage continues to grow, the Red Cross Society of China faces significant challenges in regaining public trust and dispelling the perception that it prioritizes monetary gain over genuine humanitarian efforts.

