The schedule of World Cup 2023 continues, the traditional rivals will clash on October 15

Dubai (Web Desk) The International Cricket Council has announced the schedule of World Cup 2023, the match between traditional rivals Pakistan and India will be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

According to the schedule announced by the ICC, the opening match will be played on October 5 between the defending champions England and New Zealand, while the final will be played on November 19. The match between the British and the Kiwis will be held in Ahmedabad, India.

According to ICC, traditional rivals Pakistan and India will clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad, Pakistan team will play matches against the qualifiers on October 6 and October 12.

According to the ICC schedule, Pakistan is scheduled to play Australia on October 20 and Afghanistan on October 23.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to play the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but the PCB had said that if the national team reaches the final, it will play the match in Ahmedabad.

