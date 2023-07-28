The scuffle between Petro and the attorney Margarita Cabello

The controversy began after the Attorney Margarita Cabello will send a message to President Gustavo Petro to comply with a ruling of the Constitutional Court. This when it was learned that the president assured that he will not appoint a replacement for the Riohacha Mayor’s Office after a sanction.

In the first instance, the attorney sent a message to Petro in which he questioned the attitude of the president, for which he assured that the president would be breaking an order of the high court.

“A president of the republic is informing or is ignoring a decision of the constitutional court, that is, he is breaking the legal rules of a rule of law,” said the official.

In the middle of his speech, Cabello also affirmed that the president’s attitude towards the case represents a bad precedent for non-compliance, so that other applicants with sanctions could run for public office despite the calls.

“The problem is that in a state of law what a constitutionality decision says, of the Constitutional Court must be abided by the entire country, including the President of the Republic, whether he likes it or not. The Attorney General’s Office was told in that decision ‘you can sanction’ and I have the obligation to abide by those decisions and to act against the madness of corruption,” said Cabello.

After this, Gustavo Petro responded to the official through his Twitter account, there the president responded to the statements of the attorney who strongly pointed to the president.

“Complying with the American Convention on Human Rights that is part of our Constitution is not chaos. I am not going to disregard the sentences of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights because they are mandatory for Colombia”, said the president.

