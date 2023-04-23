The Second National Reading Series of “Scholarly Anhui Wanmei Reading” was fully launched_Zhongan Online

On April 22, the launch ceremony of the second series of national reading activities with the theme of “Reading in Anhui, Anhui, Wanmei” was held at Xinhua Bookstore Anhui Book City.

This year’s “Book Fragrant Anhui Wanmei Reading” series of activities mainly include the launching ceremony, “Wanmei Beautiful Books” provincial online and offline joint exhibition, Wanmei Reading Lecture Hall, 2023 Wanmei Reading six series of activities release, family parent-child reading, and grassroots reading Organize a series of activities such as book donations.

During the event, Xinhua Bookstores and online shopping malls in cities and counties across the province will hold an online and offline joint exhibition of “Wanmei Books”. At that time, a series of themed education and learning materials will be displayed intensively. At the same time, the province’s Xinhua Bookstore will also focus on displaying and selling the 2022 Chinese Good Books, the 2022 “Anhui Edition Good Books”, the 2022 “Pleasant Reading Good Books” and Anhui New Selected Books. Through book display, centralized display, All-media marketing and other publicity methods select high-quality books for readers, and strive to provide more excellent works that meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the people and enhance the spiritual power of the people.

In order to vigorously create a strong social atmosphere of loving reading, reading good books, and being good at reading, Anhui Xinhua Bookstore will focus on the implementation of famous reading activities this year, and carry out the “Wanmei Reading Lecture Hall” activity. Xinhua Bookstores around the world will invite Zhou Daxin, Luo Pinghan, Dongxi, Bao Pengshan, Tang Sulan, Wu Meizhen, Dabing, Qin Ming, Xiao Ping and other Mao Dun Literature Award winners, well-known experts and writers to visit the “Wanmei Reading Lecture Hall” and enter Xinhua Cultural places such as bookstores, urban reading spaces, and some public libraries carry out cultural activities such as new book releases, book reports, and reading sharing sessions, leading readers to create a strong reading atmosphere. (Chen Xinran, reporter from Wei Yong)