On the morning of April 26, the second quarter joint meeting of the city’s fire safety committee and the key work promotion meeting for fire protection were held. Deputy Mayor Luo Kai attended and delivered a speech.

The meeting deeply studied the spirit of the important instructions of the central leadership comrades, conveyed the relevant requirements of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, analyzed the new situation and new tasks currently facing, and arranged and deployed the current key work of fire protection in the city.

To do a good job in the next step, Luo Kai emphasized that all departments at all levels should improve their political positions, strengthen their responsibility, fully recognize the severity of the current fire situation, keep the bottom line of fire safety while striving for economic development, and strengthen their work Measures, insist on correcting if there is a problem, closed-loop management, and comprehensively rectify and eliminate various hidden risks. It is necessary to coordinate the joint efforts of multiple parties, strengthen the supervision of mixed business sites with multiple formats, pay close attention to key areas such as “one high, one low and one large”, labor-intensive enterprises, crowded places, and “nine small places”, and implement fire protection for foreign construction workers. Manage the measures of “Three Cleans, Three Stresses, and Three Implementations”, and pay close attention to fire prevention in key construction projects. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, clarify the responsibilities of the main body of safety and supervision, and seriously pursue the accountability of units and individuals that have affected fire accidents due to failure to implement responsibilities and incomplete investigations. We must resolutely hold the bottom line of no fatal accidents, with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured and keep an eye on everything”, treat hidden dangers as accidents, nip accidents in the bud, do a good job in all tasks, and make every effort to ensure The fire safety situation in Hebi City continued to be stable.