Sunday March 26, 2023, 5:13 am



Lahore (Ummat News) The second match of T20 series between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams should be played today.

The second match of the T20 international series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the national team will be led by Shadab Khan while Afghanistan will be led by Rashid Khan.

It should be remembered that Afghanistan has a 0-1 lead in the three-match series, in the first match, the Afghan team won by 6 wickets against Pakistan.

It should be noted that the third and final match of the series between the two teams will take place on March 27.