The secret that Diomedes Díaz never told “The great Martín Elías”

In an interview conducted by the journalist María Beatriz Echandía with the late Martín Elías, the reason why Diomedes Díaz nicknamed his son ‘The Great Martín Elías’.

When listening to the song ‘My first gray hair’released in 1993, you can hear the greeting that ‘El Cacique de La Junta’ makes to his children: “Of Luis Ángel, of Santos Rafael, of Diomedes and the Great Martín Elías”.

In said interview, ‘El Terremoto’ mentioned that, although his father never told him the reason why he nicknamed him that way, he was 3 years old when that song came out.

I once asked my dad about it and he told me to settle for it, I insisted because many people asked me Why did they put me like that and say: ‘Don’t you like it?’ and when he said yes, he told me: ‘Well, settle for hearing it like that’”, recalled the young singer, who died on April 14, 2017 in a traffic accident.

