He Sheikh Mansourowner of Manchester Citywill attend this Saturday the final of the Champions League against him Inter de Milanwhich will mean the second game he has attended since taking over the club in 2008.

the sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan53, is a politician from the United Arab Emirates and member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. He also owns the City Football Groupa sports conglomerate that owns teams like the Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City and Montevideo City Torque. He is the half brother of Sheikh Jalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan, current President of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Abu Dhabi.

Mansour, that He will be accompanied in the stands by the president of the club, Khaldoon al-MubarakA much more regular at City matches, he had not attended a game in thirteen years, when he witnessed a 3-0 win against Liverpool in 2010.

Mansour bought the club in 2008 and since then has made it one of the leaders in Europecon more than 1,000 million euros spent on signings that have reported seven Premier Leaguethree FA Cups, six League Cups and qualifying for the Champions League uninterrupted since 2012.

In this competition they reached their first semifinals in 2016, their first final in 2021 and this year they aspire to win it for the first time and thus complete the triplet of titles. EFE