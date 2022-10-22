(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The social risk of the epidemic in Guangzhou has been reduced

China News Agency, Beijing, October 22. Comprehensive news: On the 21st, 817 new cases of local infection of new coronary pneumonia (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China, an increase from the previous day (796 cases), involving 27 provinces.

The number of locally infected people in mainland China is below 1,000 for 7 consecutive days

China‘s National Health Commission announced on the 22nd that there were 215 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 21st, including 56 imported cases and 159 local cases. There were 791 new asymptomatic infections, including 133 imported cases and 658 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 21st, there are 3,986 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 257,155 confirmed cases. There are currently 624 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 25,329 confirmed cases and no deaths.

Officially reported data shows that 817 new cases of local infection of new coronary pneumonia were added in mainland China on the 21st, an increase from the previous day (796 cases), involving 27 provinces. In the past seven days, the number of local infections in mainland China has been below 1,000, fluctuating around 800.

On the 21st, there were 159 new local confirmed cases in mainland China, from 20 provinces: 33 cases in Inner Mongolia, 19 cases in Guangdong, 18 cases in Beijing, 13 cases each in Henan and Shaanxi, 11 cases in Shanxi, and the other 14 provinces added single digits each. . There were 658 new cases of local asymptomatic infections on the same day, distributed in 25 provinces, of which 9 provinces had more than 20 new cases: 125 in Xinjiang, 74 in Guangdong, 67 in Inner Mongolia, 53 in Tianjin, 39 in Yunnan, and Hunan. 38 cases, 37 cases each in Hubei and Shaanxi, and 22 cases in Sichuan.

More than 1,300 new local infections in Guangdong this month

On the 21st, Guangdong Province added 19 local confirmed cases (12 in Guangzhou and 7 in Shenzhen) and 74 asymptomatic infections (including 46 in Guangzhou and 3 in Shenzhen). Since October, Guangdong Province has reported more than 1,300 local infections.

Guangzhou City announced on the 22nd that of the 58 new local infections in the city on the 21st, 39 were quarantine observers, 19 were high-risk area control personnel, and there were no new positive infections in the society. As of 24:00 on the 21st, Guangzhou currently has 270 confirmed cases in hospital and 375 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation.

Since the National Day holiday, the epidemic situation in Guangdong has been scattered in many places, and sporadic cases have appeared in many places. Among them, Guangzhou City is the area with the most new local infections. On October 12, Huadu District, Guangzhou City found a number of nucleic acid-positive people in sentinel monitoring and community screening of fever clinics, and the number of infections increased significantly.

According to reports, the virus sequence of the outbreak in Huadu, Guangzhou is exactly the same as the two cases from outside the province during the National Day. At present, although there are still many newly infected people in Guangzhou, they are basically from centralized isolation points and key control areas, the risk of social transmission is reduced, and the upward trend of the epidemic has been initially curbed.

According to a report from Shenzhen, 10 new local infections were reported in the city on the 21st, 9 of which were observed in centralized isolation and home isolation, and 1 was found in a cross-regional investigation. The trajectory of the new cases involves Bao’an and Longgang 2 districts.

The local clustered epidemic in Tianjin is still developing, and the risk areas in Beijing have been gradually lifted

On the 21st, Tianjin added 56 new cases of local infection (3 confirmed cases and 53 asymptomatic cases), all of which were control personnel. 49 of them all lived in Wangkou Town, Jinghai District, and were related cases in the same transmission chain.

According to official news, on the 18th, in Wangkou Town, Jinghai District, Tianjin, 1 positive person was found in the global nucleic acid screening, and 3 cases were found in their family members, all of which were asymptomatic infections. From the 19th to the 21st, a total of 145 new local infections were reported in Tianjin, of which more than 120 were close contacts of the above-mentioned positive people, their family members, colleagues and fellow villagers.

Tianjin reported that the recent epidemic in the city was a local clustered epidemic caused by imports from outside Tianjin. From the 21st, 8 villages in Jinghai District of Tianjin have been upgraded to high-risk areas. As of 18:00 on the 22nd, Tianjin has 24 high-risk areas and 28 medium-risk areas.

Beijing announced on the 22nd that 18 new local confirmed cases (including 2 asymptomatic cases transferred to confirmed cases) and 1 asymptomatic infection were newly confirmed in the city on the 21st, of which 1 case was found in social screening. From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 22nd, Beijing added 8 more local infections, all of which were quarantined observers.

Beijing officials reminded that at present, there are some risk areas in Beijing that have been released from the blockade and control. Before unblocking, a risk assessment must be done, so that people, objects, and the environment can be inspected at the same time, and various prevention and control measures must be implemented in accordance with regulations. Good unblocking work.

There are more than 800 infected people in Yuncheng, Shanxi, and Nanchong, Sichuan. This epidemic is the same chain of transmission

Shanxi Province added 11 local confirmed cases and 16 asymptomatic infections on the 21st, still mainly from Yuncheng City. According to reports, from the 19th to the 21st, 40 new positive people were initially screened in Yuncheng, 38 of whom were from the Salt Lake District, and 3 of them were found in community screening. Since the National Day holiday, there have been many outbreaks in Yuncheng City, showing the characteristics of multiple sporadic and local outbreaks (Salt Lake area). Up to now, more than 800 local positive infections have been reported in this round of epidemic in Yuncheng City.

Yuncheng officials said that the city’s epidemic prevention and control has achieved obvious results, but some people do not abide by the prevention and control regulations, resulting in the delay of community screening, the risk of hidden transmission in the community still exists, and it has also led to the release of silent management in some areas. time pushes and pushes.

On the 21st, Sichuan Province added 27 new cases of local infections (5 confirmed cases and 22 asymptomatic cases), including 5 cases of returnees from other provinces. There were 22 new cases of infection in the province, from Nanchong, Guangyuan and Suining.

According to the report of Nanchong City, the current round of epidemic strain in the city is the evolutionary branch of the Omicron variant strain BA.5.2, which is highly homologous to the strain of the infected person who returned from Xinjiang. A total of nearly 100 infected people have been reported. At present, the number of newly infected people in the city’s “October 15” epidemic is on a downward trend, and the risk of social transmission has been effectively controlled. (Finish)