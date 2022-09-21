Pianello di Ostra (Ancona) – “Not today… today I don’t speak”. It is not a day for the president of the Marche, Francesco Acquaroli. On leaving the Pianello sports field where the funeral of Andrea and Giuseppe Tisba, father and son, Diego Chiappetti and Ferdinando Olivi (four of the eleven confirmed victims of the flood, two others are still missing) have just ended, the governor avoids to speak.
