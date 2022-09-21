Home News At the funeral it is cold between the governor of the Marche and the families of the victims of the flood
News

by admin
Pianello di Ostra (Ancona) – “Not today… today I don’t speak”. It is not a day for the president of the Marche, Francesco Acquaroli. On leaving the Pianello sports field where the funeral of Andrea and Giuseppe Tisba, father and son, Diego Chiappetti and Ferdinando Olivi (four of the eleven confirmed victims of the flood, two others are still missing) have just ended, the governor avoids to speak.

