Vitamin B5 or Panthenol or pantothenic acid is an essential element for the well-being of our body.

We probably associate the word “panthenol” with cosmetics, or the hair shampoo. In fact this element is really useful to improve the health of the foliage. But that’s not all, on the contrary. Vitamin B5 is essential for many other functions.

We know that Vitamins play a fundamental role in the well-being and health of the skin. In fact many creams, masks or serums they contain natural active ingredients and are enriched with vitamins.

Each Vitamin is associated with a particular benefitand knowing it can be very useful for those who want to buy the most suitable products for their needs. In this article we focus on the benefits of taking Vitamin B5 and why it is also good for your hair.

Vitamin B5 or Panthenol not only for the hair: in which foods we find it and what it is used for

The main feature which is appreciated for Panthenol cosmetic use it’s his easy absorbability. Its low molecular weight allows it to penetrate deep into the hair cuticleconsequently it is able to act very well onhydration and nourishment.

It is also true, however, that Vitamin B5, like all the others of Group B, is water-solublewhich means that our body cannot “stock it up”. We have to take it constantly through food, supplements or precisely products for external use.

For what concern cosmetic sectorthe Vitamin B present in masks, conditioners, shampoos and face and body treatments helps regenerate, nourish and tone the treated parts.

It is preferred by those who have brittle hair, split ends and low brightness. Panthenol has note restorative action and lengthen the anagen phase of cell division, which translated means in one more consistent regrowth.

L’supplementing this Vitamin also serves as a preventive action and often even those suffering from Alopecia resort to Panthenol-based products. But that is not all. The B5 serves to maintain efficient various biological functions.

To hire a correct amount of Vitamin B5 we can help with the diet. This is in fact found in various foods, such as eggthe Red meatthe bananai broccolii cereals eh legumes. If we need we can integrate it with special supplements. Although sooner is always better consult your doctor.

We need to know, for example, that smoking, drinking alcohol and also some oral contraceptives such as the pill lower Vitamin B5 levels. In case of deficiency we will immediately notice the effects: hair loss, brittle nailsand also onset of skin rashes.

The Vitamin B5 contributes to the correct processes of the blood e counteracts the onset of anemia. It also has action on the level adrenalwhich means that reduces the levels of fatigue and psychophysical stress. In the end, helps detoxify the liverand consequently to improve the general well-being of the whole organism.