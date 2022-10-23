【Celebrating the 20th National Congress of the Party · Expert Written Talk】

Forge ahead bravely, dream great revival

Author: Shen Zhuanghai (Professor, School of Marxism, Wuhan University, Researcher, Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Ministry of Education)

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China issued the great call of “promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization”, and made a systematic discussion on the Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. Standing on the historical node of the new era and new journey, the “Chinese style” of modernization emphasized by the Chinese Communists at this moment shows strong historical confidence and road consciousness, and it is a pioneering and innovative approach to the modernization road we are taking. Deep grasp and firm adherence to morality, high quality and world significance.

Chinese-style modernization is a pioneering modernization. There has never been a textbook for the Chinese nation to move from the great suffering in modern times to the bright future of great rejuvenation. Chinese-style modernization is not a description or copying of any existing mode of modernization, but a socialist modernization pioneered by the Chinese Communist Party and the people who dare to explore and explore independently. Along this path, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people have faced the wind and rain, overcome difficulties, resolved crises, and opened new chapters. In a few decades, they have completed the process of industrialization that developed countries have gone through for hundreds of years, and jumped to become the world‘s second largest economy. ; Promote socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, complete the historical task of fighting poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and achieve the first centenary goal. The successful advancement of Chinese-style modernization shows that modernization is not a single-choice question, and modernization does not equal Westernization; as long as it cherishes national traditions and bases itself on its own national conditions, every country and nation can successfully find a way to realize the modernization of its own civilization.

Chinese-style modernization is moral modernization. The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is also a party that seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world. Internally, Chinese-style modernization has always adhered to the fundamental stance and value concept of the supremacy of the people, and insisted on realizing the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and end point of modernization; externally, Chinese-style modernization has always pursued peaceful development, and always held high peace, The banner of development, cooperation and win-win, seeks its own development while firmly safeguarding world peace and development, and uses its own development to better maintain world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chinese-style modernization is a higher-quality modernization. Chinese-style modernization adheres to the theme of promoting high-quality development, and promotes the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the economy; emphasizes that people’s democracy is the proper meaning of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, insists on people’s democracy in the whole process of development, and insists on Dominant status, ensure that the people are the masters of the country; emphasize that material wealth and spiritual wealth are the fundamental requirements of socialist modernization, insist on promoting the coordination of material civilization and spiritual civilization; emphasize that man and nature are a community of life, that man and nature must coexist in harmony, and firmly Remove the path of civilized development that is productive, prosperous, and ecologically sound. The coverage of all staff and the comprehensiveness of content make Chinese-style modernization a modernization that pursues higher, better quality and better quality.

Chinese-style modernization is also a modernization with world significance. The population of more than 1.4 billion, which exceeds the total population of the existing developed countries, has entered into modernization as a whole, which will completely rewrite the modernized world map and provide new choices for mankind to realize modernization. We must unswervingly promote Chinese-style modernization, promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and continue to make new and greater contributions to mankind.

Create new glory of socialist culture

Author: Han Zhen (Researcher at Beijing Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Professor at Beijing Normal University)

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement will create a new glory of socialist culture. To realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and a culturally strong country are what it should be.

Building a socialist cultural power requires us to adhere to the socialist cultural development path with Chinese characteristics. We must take our own path of cultural development. That is to say, we cannot follow other countries in the same footsteps. Instead, we should confidently raise the banner of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era and gather our hearts for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. At the same time, it should not be complacent, but should promote the combination of the basic principles of Marxism and the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Whether in the past, present or future, we must persist in developing a national, scientific and popular socialist culture that is oriented toward modernization, the world, and the future. Only in this way can we reflect the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization and stimulate the vitality of cultural innovation and creativity in our country.

Building a socialist cultural power requires building a socialist ideology with strong cohesion and leadership. This requires us to adhere to the direction of cultural development with the latest achievements of Marxism sinicization and modernization, take the core values ​​of socialism as the orientation of cultural development, and continuously promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture. On the basis of cultural and revolutionary culture, vigorously develop advanced socialist culture, continuously enrich the cultural life of the people, and meet the people’s growing spiritual and cultural needs.

To build a socialist cultural power, we need to consolidate and strengthen the mainstream ideology and public opinion in the new era. By carrying forward the spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of party building as the source, we will carry out continuous and in-depth education on socialist core values, so that patriotism, collectivism and socialist education will be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. It is necessary to vigorously implement the civic moral construction project, carry forward the traditional Chinese virtues, promote the continuous improvement of the people’s moral standard and civilization quality, and improve the civilization level of the whole society.

To build a socialist cultural power, it is necessary to strengthen the ability of foreign cultural exchanges and dissemination, and continuously improve the national cultural soft power and the influence of Chinese culture. We should improve the self-shaping ability of Chinese cultural image, tell Chinese stories well based on the objective fact that China is developing and progressing in a new era, spread the Chinese voice well in a language that the world can understand, and use rational and inclusive language. The narrative method presents a credible, lovely and respectable image of contemporary China, continuously strengthens cultural exchanges and interactions with countries around the world, and promotes the rich development of civilization through full integration and mutual learning.

Philosophy and social sciences not only contain the theoretical summary of culture, but also the theoretical basis for the continuous development of culture. As a social science worker, you should devote yourself to learning for the people, and contribute to the construction of a discipline system, academic system, and discourse system with Chinese characteristics, Chinese style, and Chinese style. To realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we must have an independent knowledge system, and Chinese culture should be systematically explained and carried forward on the basis of an independent knowledge system. All these require the unremitting efforts and common struggle of contemporary scholars.

Cultivating newcomers of the era who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation

Author: Yan Chunhua (Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, President of Lanzhou University)

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that we must adhere to the priority development of education, the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology, and the leadership and driving of talents, and accelerate the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents. As the “three-in-one” combination of education, science and technology, and talents, colleges and universities must thoroughly implement the strategies of rejuvenating the country through science and education, strengthening the country through talents, and innovation-driven development, and give full play to their own advantages to fully support the Chinese-style modernization drive. Specifically, it should start from the following aspects:

Support Chinese-style modernization with a high-quality education system that keeps pace with the times. Education is the foundation of building a country and the foundation of a strong country. Colleges and universities, especially “double first-class” colleges and universities, undertake the strategic mission of continuously cultivating new talents for the party and the country who can develop in an all-round way and are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation. , and support the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents with high-level higher education achievement services. For a long time, Lanzhou University has been closely focusing on the fundamental task of cultivating morality and cultivating people, taking into account the construction of a first-class undergraduate talent training system and an excellent postgraduate education system, building a “five-in-one” curriculum system, strengthening teachers’ ability improvement and teaching team building, cultivating a A large number of high-quality talents. In the future, we will further deepen the reform of the talent training model in accordance with the needs of the times, and constantly build and improve the “five education”, multi-disciplinary cross-integration, integration of basic research and other organically combined education systems, promote the complementary and coordinated development of teaching and scientific research sources, and strive to create A group of high-level top-notch innovative talents and a new force supporting Chinese-style modernization.

Support Chinese-style modernization with an eclectic talent gathering mechanism. Talent is the first resource, we must implement the strategy of strengthening the country through talents, and cultivate a large number of high-quality talents with both political integrity and ability. For a long time, Lanzhou University has continuously reformed the mechanism of talent training, use, evaluation, service, support, and incentives, and formed a talent evaluation system oriented by innovative value, ability, and contribution. Great people and great teams. In the future, we will actively adapt to the national strategic needs, follow the laws of scientific and technological innovation and the laws of talent growth, build a stage for the realization of talent value, continue to optimize the talent evaluation system and mechanism, and strive to build a high-end talent team with a “big country” in mind, rooted in western China , Strive to build a high-level innovative talents gathering heights.

Support Chinese-style modernization with original and leading technological innovation. Innovation is the soul of national progress and the inexhaustible source of a country’s prosperity. We must adhere to the core position of innovation in the overall situation of my country’s modernization drive, and accelerate the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy. Lanzhou University focuses on the “Four Aspects”, condenses the development ideas of the disciplines of “Prosperity of Literature, Good Principles, Expansion of Engineering, Precision Agriculture, and Strengthening Medicine”, and combines the traditional advantages of the discipline with the natural endowments of the region, and has built a group of unique and advantageous disciplines , and produced a batch of outstanding achievements in the fields of glacial frozen soil, wind and sand control, peptide drugs, and Dunhuang science. In the future, we will firmly seize the major opportunities such as the coordinated regional development strategy and the promotion of high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative, continue to optimize the discipline ecology, strengthen discipline construction, and strive to develop new technologies in intelligent technology, nuclear science and technology, advanced manufacturing, national In the key and difficult areas of security and the economic and social development of the western region, high-level original breakthroughs shall be formed, and high-level scientific and technological innovation shall be used to serve the Chinese-style modernization construction.

Use literature and art to strengthen confidence to warm people’s hearts and gather people’s hearts

Author: Ji Yanwei (Director of China Federation of Literary and Art Volunteer Service Center, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of China Volunteer Association for Literature and Art)

Over the past ten years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has stood at the strategic height of realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and has placed cultural construction and literary and artistic work in an important position in the cause of the Party and the country. The majority of literary and art workers consciously enhance their cultural self-confidence, focus on missions and tasks such as raising the flag, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new talents, revitalizing culture, and developing image, and strive to promote the construction of a socialist cultural power, and provide a strong value guiding force and cultural cohesion for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. , Spiritual impetus.

Literary and artistic creation takes the Chinese spirit as the soul, so that the temperature of art, the height of spirit, and the depth of thought reach people’s hearts. Focusing on major themes such as celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, the literary and art circles have created a large number of masterpieces. The theme songs of “Chinese Dream” such as “Pilot”, “Don’t Forget the Original Heart” and “Chinese Year of Harvest” sang the land of China. Focusing on the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, with the great anti-epidemic spirit as the soul, we have created special performances of “fangcang live broadcast time” and a digital museum of “fighting the epidemic with art”, through literature and art to strengthen confidence, warm people’s hearts, and gather people’s hearts. Focusing on the study and education of party history, with the spirit of the great party building as the soul, it has carefully created and launched a large number of music, art, dance, movies, TV dramas, and stage plays, planned themed audio-visual programs and online literary and artistic activities, and produced and launched “Spirit” with the Chinese spirit as the main line. “Weili” special program, etc.

The vigorous mass literary and artistic activities have made new contributions to meeting the cultural needs of the people and enhancing the spiritual strength of the people. All localities consciously and actively integrate into the key tasks of the party and the state such as the construction of the new era civilization practice center. Beijing and other seven provinces, regions and cities have taken the lead in carrying out the “literature and art into ten thousand homes, health, you, me and others” new era civilization practice literature and art volunteer service. Spread the spirit and let the party’s innovative theory fly into the homes of ordinary people. On the one hand, the grass-roots literature and art has a new look, and the mass cultural and artistic activities such as village songs and village evenings and literature and art lectures are rich and diverse, attracting many young people to participate in them, effectively enhancing the people’s sense of gain and happiness. On the other hand, the deep integration of literature and art and social governance has played a silent guiding role in major strategic arrangements such as rural revitalization and common prosperity, and key tasks such as comprehensive social governance and grass-roots party building. It shows a remarkable effect in terms of customs and so on.

New changes have taken place in the comprehensive management of the cultural and entertainment fields, and the spiritual outlook of literary and art workers in promoting the right path has been fully demonstrated. Relevant departments selected and commended young and middle-aged literary and artistic workers of morality and art across the country, and carried out activities such as “Four 100” advanced models and “time fashion” advanced models promotion and selection activities, creating a strong culture of learning advanced, catching up with advanced, and being advanced in the literary and art circles. Ambience. By guiding literature and art workers to abide by public morality and strict private morality, keep the right way and walk the road, encourage literature and art workers to go deep into their lives, take root in the people, learn from the people in “zero distance” contact with the people, enhance their creative skills, and use a healthy Literary and artistic atmosphere leads the social fashion.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made important arrangements for “promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and creating new brilliance of socialist culture”. We must actively respond to the call of the country and the nation, the times and the people, be rooted in the profound red cultural blood and rich literary and artistic practice, and use literature and art to enhance the spiritual power of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

“Guangming Daily” (11th edition on October 23, 2022)

