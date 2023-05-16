The son that Christian Rincón, a Unicentro femicide, had with his victim Érika Aponte is retained by his parents

The couple’s son had been left in the care of his paternal grandparents, who initially refused to let him go with his mother when she decided to leave the home where she had been a victim of violence for so many years because of Christian Camilo.

Regarding the little boy, the only survivor of the whole tragedy, the mayoress of Bogotá said: “The Bogotá Metropolitan Police went to the house where, presumably, the boy was before moving to Soacha, Erika lived in Usme. with her partner, Christian, her son and her in-laws ».

Who, according to the mayoress’s complaint, continue to have the child under their care: “We went last night with the Bogotá metropolitan police, who interviewed the child’s grandmother, who was the one who came when she knocked on the door, but the grandmother stated that she was not going to allow us access to the child. The metropolitan police have no jurisdiction to access the child, unless the elders who are in charge allow us to do so. Who could and should enter to take a protection measure for the child is the defender of the ICBF, who has already contacted the Mayor’s Office and the Police will carry out this procedure.

The president assures that four days before being murdered in the middle of her workplace in the Unicentro Shopping Center, Érika went to the Usme court and received psychosocial and legal assistance after telling the authorities a story of “painful and systematic acts of violence of gender”, intimidation of his son and instrumentalization of his son.

It may interest you: The man who took the life of a woman in a shopping center in Bogotá died

Erika was offered to stay in a shelter with her little boy, but they had been separated since April 30, when she made the decision to move in with her father and sister to save her life. So she, even though she followed the protocol, she didn’t accept this offer.

However, “The commander of the Soacha Police, on May 12, made contact with Érika. He fulfilled her task and coordinated with her how these measures would begin to be provided, ”as detailed by Mayor López.

A police patrol made the rounds several times a day in front of his new home, but since he had to travel for work, security precautions were insufficient, leaving room for possible run-ins with the killer, who planned with clear brutality and a desire to kill Erika.