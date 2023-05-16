Pensions – who can receive a pension supplement from 400 to 800 hryvnias.

In Ukraine, pensioners can receive various allowances and supplements along with their pension.

In particular, people awarded military orders and medals have the right to additional payment for special services to Ukraine.

According to the law “On pensions for special services to Ukraine”, the amount of additional payments is from 20 to 40% of the subsistence minimum (from UAH 418.60 to UAH 837.20), depending on the type and number of awards.

This applies both to awards won during Soviet times and during the years of Ukraine’s independence, NaPensii writes.

Persons who have special merits for Ukraine, in particular, Heroes of Ukraine, who have been awarded the “Golden Star” order since 2014, awarded with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky three degrees, the Order of Princess Olga of three degrees, previously had a pension supplement of 70% of subsistence allowance.

In some cases, the amount of additional payments could amount to UAH 10,000.

From January 1, 2023, the amount of such additional payments increased from one to three minimum salaries (from UAH 6,700 to UAH 20,100).

Even Heroes of Ukraine, who have not yet received a pension, can receive them.

