Home » Pensions – who can receive a pension supplement from 400 to 800 hryvnias.
News

Pensions – who can receive a pension supplement from 400 to 800 hryvnias.

by admin
Pensions – who can receive a pension supplement from 400 to 800 hryvnias.

In Ukraine, pensioners can receive various allowances and supplements along with their pension.

In particular, people awarded military orders and medals have the right to additional payment for special services to Ukraine.

According to the law “On pensions for special services to Ukraine”, the amount of additional payments is from 20 to 40% of the subsistence minimum (from UAH 418.60 to UAH 837.20), depending on the type and number of awards.

This applies both to awards won during Soviet times and during the years of Ukraine’s independence, NaPensii writes.

Persons who have special merits for Ukraine, in particular, Heroes of Ukraine, who have been awarded the “Golden Star” order since 2014, awarded with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky three degrees, the Order of Princess Olga of three degrees, previously had a pension supplement of 70% of subsistence allowance.

In some cases, the amount of additional payments could amount to UAH 10,000.

From January 1, 2023, the amount of such additional payments increased from one to three minimum salaries (from UAH 6,700 to UAH 20,100).
Even Heroes of Ukraine, who have not yet received a pension, can receive them.

Earlier, “FACTS” talked about the nuances of the transfer of pensions to working pensioners, for which the new salary may not be taken into account.

Read also: Pensions in 2023: what is important to remember for future retirees

4

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  Covip, the return on trading funds in 2020 exceeds that of the severance pay by three times

You may also like

Traffic accident with two injured in Maria Lankowitz

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy