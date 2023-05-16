Naples: Spalletti confirms, but Kim and Osimhen for sale

The 2023 Scudetto file has been filed in advance, in Naples we are working on the project for next season. Time is running out for the renewal of the contract Luciano Spalletti. “Naples has taught how to celebrate a Scudetto, it has taught how to make everyone participate in the joy of another team. Joy has no boundaries,” said the Tuscan coach. Luciano Spalletti’s lawyer son will see De Laurentiis during the week to define the details of the new two-year contract. The sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will go to Juve and, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportshould arrive under Vesuvius or Peter Accardi of Empoli or Cyrus Polito of Bari.

United still chasing Osimhen

The market rumors remain about two absolute stars of the Scudetto race: Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae. President De Laurentiis set the price for the Nigerian forward: 150-160 million of Euro. There is strong interest from PSG, but according to the Mirror, Manchester United also have their eyes on the Nigerian striker (already followed by the Red Devils last season). Bayern Munich left the scene, it remains to understand the position of Chelsea awaiting the indications of the new coach Mauricio Pochettino. Osimhen’s possible replacement is jonathan davidCanadian striker from Lille.

Fifty million for Kim Min-Jae

Always Manchester United would like to strengthen the defense with Kim Min Jae. The South Korean would have been offered a salary three times the one in Italy, while for Napoli the negotiation starts at 50 million euros. Part of that money, 15 million, will be invested to take on the Austrian central defender of Ghanaian origins Kevin Dance, born in 1998, currently at Lens. Almost sure the farewell of Hirving Lozano. The Mexican has a contract expiring in June 2024 and a valuation of 28 million euros. Instead of him could come Takefusa Kubo. The 21-year-old Japanese striker plays in Spain for Real Sociedad and costs 15 million.