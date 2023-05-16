Home » Brigitte Macron’s great-grandson attacked in Amiens by protesters
Brigitte Macron’s great-grandson attacked in Amiens by protesters

Jean-Baptiste Trogneux, 30, son of a nephew of Brigitte, owns a chocolate shop in the center of Amiens, on whose sign stands the family surname and the inscription “for 5 generations”. At the time of the attack, Jean-Baptiste had just left his house, an apartment located right above the shop, after following the president’s interview on TV.

According to his father, “about ten people” left the anti-pension reform demonstration and headed for the family shop: “They were part of a group of demonstrators who meet regularly in front of the town hall,” he said. reported the father of the victim, Jean-Alexandre Trogneux. According to BFM TV, he was a neighbor who called the police and gave the alert after seeing that the group of demonstrators had started throwing stones and bins at the window of the Trogneux family’s “Chocolaterie”. Meanwhile, Brigitte’s nephew came down and, immediately recognized, was violently attacked with blows to the head and kicks. He ended up on the ground “and he curled up – his father told the local newspaper Le Courrier Picard – to protect himself. But he has wounds to the head, face, knee and hand.’

The 8 people arrested and suspected of assaulting Macron and Brigitte’s nephew are 6 men and 2 women. On BFM TV, the victim’s family members said they had “for some time feared being targeted by opponents of the pension reform due to their kinship with the Macrons” but “the shop does not make politics”, they underlined: ” Emmanuel Macron has nothing to do with the shop – the victim’s father insisted – I don’t understand these people who target us, some have even campaigned to boycott our products”. “With this aggression we have crossed all limits – concluded Jean-Alexandre Trogneux – I am disconcerted”.

