The ‘Sparta’ plan against crime advances in Neiva

A man was recently captured for the crime of personal injury in an operation of the Sparta plan.

Within the framework of the Esparta plan, designed to deal with the most recurring crimes in areas affected by theft, drug use and homicides, the authorities carried out an operation in the Las Palmas neighborhood, in which one person was captured involved in a previous fight, where personal injury crimes were committed.

The individual was arrested thanks to the quick action of the authorities, who received the report of the fight and acted immediately to capture the person responsible. The Esparta plan seeks to forcefully hit criminal groups operating in the region, implementing controls and operations in specific areas.

In addition to the capture, during the operation a total of 17 bladed weapons were seized as a result of surveillance and searches carried out by the Police reaction teams. These actions are aimed at preventing and reducing criminal acts involving bladed weapons and guaranteeing the safety of the community.

It may interest you: Police seized two vehicles with false license plates and brands

Likewise, as part of the Esparta plan, temporary and permanent closures were carried out at seven commercial establishments that did not meet the requirements for their operation. These measures are intended to ensure that establishments operate in accordance with established standards and do not become propitious places for criminal activities.

Regarding mobility, a total of 35 subpoenas were imposed and four motorcycle immobilizations were carried out for non-compliance with the non-circulation measure after 11 at night. These actions seek to maintain order and safety on the roads, discouraging irresponsible behavior that could endanger citizens.

The Esparta plan continues to be developed in Neiva, with the aim of providing greater security and tranquility to the community, as well as effectively confronting the most frequent crimes in the most affected areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

