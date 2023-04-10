Right now is a good time for outings, and people’s demand for travel is gradually increasing. According to the big data of the travel platform, in March 2023, inter-city travel orders accounted for more than 60% of the country, and the number of inter-provincial travel orders continued to grow.

Tourist trains have been opened in various places, are you excited?

“Travel fast and travel slowly”!

High-speed trains for tourism in the Pearl River Delta region

On April 7, the G4018 tourist train carrying more than 600 passengers departed from Shenzhen North Railway Station and started a trip to Guangxi. This is the first high-speed rail tourist train to operate in the Pearl River Delta region this year.

The special train departs from Shenzhen North Railway Station and returns from Guilin North Railway Station. Tourist special train products have the characteristics of timing, fixed point, and fixed route. Passengers do not have to worry about tickets and time issues, and are more in line with theTravel fast and travel slowly”travel rhythm, travel becomes more relaxed and comfortable.

In addition, the railway department will add a high-speed EMU tourist train between Shenzhen and Guilin on April 10, and will continue to launch various tourist trains to further enrich the travel experience of passengers.

Hold tickets to enjoy discounts on scenic spot tickets!

Let’s go to see the beauty of the sky together

Every April, inHeze in Shandong and Luoyang in HenanThere is an appointment of national beauty and heavenly fragrance, and the peony cultural festivals in the two places have opened one after another. Many tourists choose to take the train to the two cities to enjoy the flowers and gardens.

In order to meet the travel needs of the vast number of passengers, the railway company dynamically implements “one map per day”,Open daily from April 7High-speed EMU train3 pairs, It is convenient for the majority of tourists to enjoy flowers and travel. Additional trips ↓

Jinan West – Heze East G5369/G5370 times

Heze East – Linyi North G5366/G5365 times

Heze East – Linyi North G5368/G5367 times

From April 1st to May 3rd, Heze East Station and Heze Station jointly launched a promotional activity with the local Peony Garden. Passengersvalid ticket for the dayWith the certificate, you can enjoy flowers in peony gardens such as China Peony Garden, Ancient and Modern Garden, and Hundred Gardens.30% off。

In addition, Shandong launched“Travel around Qilu by High-speed Rail” Package, it is valid for use within 5 days after the order is placed, and the price is 399 yuan per person. Passengers who buy this package can make multiple reservations within five days to take the following high-speed rail ring trains under the jurisdiction of the National Railway Jinan Bureau↓

G5555/G5558 times

G5556/G5557 times

You can also enjoy value-added services such as fast security checks for business travel, exclusive rest, and travel consultation at 8 high-speed rail stations including Jinan Station, Qingdao North Station, and Linyi North Station, opening up a new experience of high-speed rail travel.

The “High-speed Rail Tour Qilu” travel package will be available from April 6 to June 30, 2023 (temporarily not applicable from April 28 to May 3).

Meet the needs of elderly tourists

Heilongjiang launches “Hong Kong and Macau” tourism train

In April, the Y64 “Hong Kong and Macau” tourist train from Harbin East to Shenzhen East departed smoothly, and 538 tourists started the 16-day journey. This is the first tourist train from Heilongjiang to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area since 2020.

During the 16-day itinerary, the train passes through Jiangxi, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau and other places, and runs in the way of “fast forward and slow travel”.There are all sleeping berths, and the same berth goes back and forth, which saves passengers the trouble of traveling in different places and carrying luggage.At the same time, in view of the characteristics of the majority of elderly tourists, the railway department has also extended the sightseeing time of scenic spots and improved various services to meet the needs of elderly tourists.

In addition, before the train departs, medicines commonly used for the journey have been prepared, and full-time Red Cross ambulancemen are equipped. In terms of catering, skilled chefs have been selected to prepare a variety of meals suitable for the tastes of Northeast people.

Appreciate Huangshan and visit Qiandao Lake…

Learn more about the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region tourism train

Recently, the first tourist train in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region this year departed from Fengtai, Beijing, and a total of 400 passengers boarded the tourist train. They will travel to Jiangxi, Fujian, Anhui and other provinces within 8 days.inHuangshan, Qiandao LakeScenic spots such as scenic spots are the highlights of the route, and the special tourist train has designed plans to go to Qiandao Lake, Huangshan Mountain, and Spring Ridge in three directions, which can meet the individual needs of passengers.

special train selectionFour-person box bodywhile ensuring privacy, the comfort level is improved,All trains are special trains for tourists, and no other passengers will get on or off during the journey.Safety is further improved.

In addition, the train is equipped with an on-board doctor. For the elderly, children and other groups in the tour group, special trains inviteTwo medical staff accompanied the whole groupto provide tourists with health care knowledge, emergency assistance and other services.

Go to the Greater Bay Area

Tourist special train around the west departs in Gansu

In late March, the first trip“Rim West Train Tour·Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao” special trainDeparting from Lanzhou Railway Station in Gansu, more than 700 passengers traveled to the Greater Bay Area in spring. The special train itinerary lasted 13 days. It departed from Gansu, crossed Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan, arrived at Shenzhen East Railway Station in Guangdong, and returned after staying for nearly 4 days.

It is understood that in addition to the special trains for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, this round-the-west train tour also includes short-term travel products in Gansu Province such as the “Belt and Road Classic Silk Road Tour” and “Longshang Jiangnan Weekend Rural Tour”.

Appreciate tea opera, learn tea dance

Fujian Wuyi Mountain Scenic Spot Attracts Many Tourist Trains

Innovative planning of Fujian Wuyishan Scenic Area, several“Tea Country”The themed tourism products have attracted many special tourist trains since late March.

Rafting on the Jiuqu River, check in Tianyou Yunwo, Dahongpao and other famous scenic spots, while feeling the fresh and comfortable natural ecology, use tea as a medium to taste tea, explore tea towns, enjoy tea operas, and experience the tea culture of Wuyi Mountain.

It is understood that since the beginning of this year, with the acceleration of the tourism market, facing the continuous release of travel demand, Wuyi Mountain Scenic Area has once again launched a new tour on the basis of free admission during the Spring Festival.Free admission from March 1st to April 28thpreferential policies. At the same time, innovate and plan high-quality tourism routes, optimize the supply of tourism products, and provide tourists with more travel choices.

The Xinjiang Desert Tourist Circle is here!

Departure of all sleeper trains starting with Y

Recently, the Y936 “Tour around the Tower · Extraordinary Mark” tourist train carrying 523 tourists slowly set off from Urumqi Station, starting an 11-day tour around the Taklamakan Desert. “Traveling in Xinjiang by train” has become a beautiful landscape to help the development of Xinjiang’s tourism economy.

The tourist train passed many major tourist attractions such as Kuqa, Kashgar, Hotan, Ruoqiang and Korla. Passengers will take the train to appreciate the magnificent and beautiful scenery of southern Xinjiang, check in on the Heruo Railway, and explore historical and cultural attractions such as the ancient city of Loulan, the ruins of Milan, and the Xiaohe cemetery.

It is understood that the special tourist train around the Taklamakan Desert is nearly 4,000 kilometers long, which is currently the longest railway tourist route in Xinjiang. This year it is planned to open 18 trains, each of which will receive more than 500 tourists, and the opening time can be adjusted according to the different scenery in different seasons in Xinjiang.

These travel trains

Which ride would you most like to take?

this spring day

Come on a walk-and-go trip

Act now!

