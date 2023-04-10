There have been several visits received by the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, who has been hospitalized for five days in the San Raffaele hospital after complications of pneumonia and to continue chemotherapy against chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Yesterday afternoon, Sunday 9 April, the former premier in the intensive care unit was joined by Orazio Fascina, father of Marta Fascina, Forza Italia deputy and companion of the Cavaliere, in addition to his daughter Eleonora Berlusconi. Orazio Fascina has never left the health facility of the Lombard capital since the day of Berlusconi’s hospitalization.

Clerk of the court

The relationship between Marta and her parents – who have been divorced since she was still a child: she lived the last years of her adolescence with her mother and uncle Antonio – seems to have always been very relaxed from what transpires from the various interviews. Her mother, Angela Della Morte, is a long-retired former teacher who has never placed any constraints on her daughter’s story with Silvio. While the father, Orazio Fascina, a clerk before the Court of Naples, today of Salerno according to the lists of the Campania municipality, despite having excellent relations with his ex-wife and the deputy, it seems, – writes the Corriere della Sera – was not present at the reception on 19 March at Villa Gernetto, residence in Lesmo (Monza and Brianza), during the celebration of the “symbolic marriage” (with no legal or patrimonial value) between his daughter, Marta Fascina, and Silvio Berlusconi. Even if the name of a “Horace” was among the guests.

“A simple family”

“A simple family”, is described by the residents of the neighborhood where the partner of the Forza Italia leader lived from the age of 8 (when the family moved from Porto Salvo, in Calabria to Naples, in the municipality of Portici) to 18, then she went to Rome to study at the Sapienza. «We raised them, Marta and her brother Claudio. He too is away now, he is in Bolzano, and he is a soldier in the army», a resident told al Southern Courier. In the meantime, after five days in hospital, Berlusconi’s conditions are in lslight improvement. But the clinical picture remains “really difficult”, as his personal doctor and head of intensive care, Alberto Zangrillo, defined it yesterday. In the morning, hospital sources let it be known that the former prime minister spent another “quiet” night.

Read on about Open

Read also: