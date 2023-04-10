Original title: Kunming Changshui Airport welcomes inbound tourist groups

At 12 o’clock on April 8, 40 group passengers from Bangkok, Thailand arrived at Kunming Changshui International Airport, and will start a four-night and five-day trip to Yunnan. This is the first inbound tourist group welcomed by the airport since the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the resumption of inbound and outbound group tourism on March 31.

After a lapse of three years, Kunming Changshui International Airport welcomes inbound tourist groups again. On the same day, after the first inbound delegation from Thailand arrived at the airport, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Kunming Changshui International Airport, and the Provincial Tourism Association jointly organized a brief welcome ceremony with the theme of “Chinese and Thai families are waiting for you in colorful Yunnan”, showing the friendship and enthusiasm of Yunnan The humanistic environment creates an atmosphere for the restart of Yunnan’s inbound tourism market.

With the full recovery of the cross-border tourism market, the international passenger aviation market is ushering in a recovery window period. At present, Kunming Changshui Airport has resumed 17 international passenger navigation points, and the number of flights has increased to 170 sorties per week. All domestic and foreign airlines are speeding up preparations for the resumption of routes. It is expected that in April, Kunming Changshui Airport will resume the opening of international passenger routes such as Dubai, Siem Reap, Bali, Nha Trang, Hanoi, and Jakarta. Relevant travel agencies are also actively planning inbound group tours including Jakarta, Hanoi and other places to speed up the resumption of cooperation with overseas air travel companies. (Yun Bao All Media Reporter)