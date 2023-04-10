Home News For Berlusconi “progressive and constant improvement” – Lombardy
For Berlusconi "progressive and constant improvement"

For Berlusconi "progressive and constant improvement"

The San Raffaele bulletin expresses "cautious optimism"

(ANSA) – MILAN, 10 APR – “In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in monitored organ functions”. This is what we read in a medical bulletin issued by the San Raffaele where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Wednesday.

“The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies – he added – are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit. (ANSA).

