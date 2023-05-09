The stamp celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first session was presented to the Senate

Minister Urso “An important date rich in historical values”

The official presentation ceremony of the commemorative stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the first session of the Senate of the Republic, which took place on 8 May 1948,

The president of the Senate, Ignazio, was present at the ceremony Russiathe Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear and the undersecretaries Fausta Bergamot and Lucy Albano. President La Russa in his speech recalled the importance of this historical date and how the postage stamp has represented for decades the main element that gave “the permission and the right to communicate between people with the State which was its interpreter”.

“Seventy-five years ago – commented Minister Urso speaking at the ceremony – the Senate of the Republic was born, after a war that had left a particularly significant and tearing mark. The stamp to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first sitting by universal suffrage is an important date for our country, full of values ​​such as freedom, democracy, independence and rebirth. Italy also restarts from its history.”

The stamp, printed by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato and distributed by Poste Italiane in 320,000 thousand copies, depicts the legislative hall of the Senate of the Republic in the historic seat of Palazzo Madama in Rome.

Rome, 8 May 2023 A moment of the presentation

