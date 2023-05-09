Ukraine: explosions in Kiev, alert in 14 regions – Europe

Explosions were heard this morning in Kiev and the Ukrainian capital region, local media reported. The same sources say that the anti-aircraft alert was issued today in 14 of the country’s 24 oblasts.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine moves historically on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory in the Second World War. Vladimir Putin prepares for the parade on Red Square stating that it is necessary to fight against the “current ideological heirs” of Nazism, i.e. the rulers of Kiev. Volodymyr Zelensky responded by deciding not to celebrate the victory over Nazism on May 9, as has been done so far with Russia, but on the 8th, as happens in the “free world“.

A discrepancy initially due to the difference in time zones, but which has become a symbol of the new division of the world. Russia is eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s parade after repeated drone strikes on its territory, including two that exploded over the Kremlin last week. An episode that the Moscow authorities have explained as an attempt by the Ukrainian secret services to kill Putin.

Traditional parades have been canceled in over 20 cities, but making a similar decision for the one scheduled for Red Square would have been almost an admission of defeat. Thus under the walls of the Kremlin, thousands of soldiers with their weapons will parade as scheduled, and the president will regularly give his speech. But in the afternoon the traditional march of the Immortal Regiment was canceled for security reasons, that is, the descendants of the fighters against the Third Reich who parade with photographs of their relatives. Last year Putin took part in it himself, showing his father’s photograph. Only a handful of foreign heads of state and government will attend the parade: those of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Some of the former Soviet republics to which Putin sent a message calling for joint struggle against Hitler as members of the USSR. “It is our moral duty to preserve the sacred traditions of friendship and mutual assistance handed down from our fathers and grandfathers, not to allow the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War to be distorted and not to allow the justifications of the Nazis, their accomplices and their current heirs ideologies”, said Putin with a clear reference to the government in Kiev. Zelensky countered by drawing a parallel between the Russian leader and Hitler: Russia will be defeated “in the same way” as Nazism was in 1945, he claimed, before announcing that Ukraine will henceforth celebrate victory over the Nazis one day before Moscow, May 8.

The 9 is instead declared Europe Day, as in the European Union, in which Kiev aspires to be admitted. Indeed, of which he already feels a part of his cultural heritage, Zelensky said, posting a message on Telegram accompanied by a Ukrainian flag and one of the EU. It is no coincidence that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will arrive tomorrow in the Ukrainian capital on a visit to show “the EU’s unwavering support” for the Ukrainian government. With the change of date for the holiday, Zelensky intends to send a precise signal: Ukraine, he explained, is already part of that European concert which, just as it destroyed Nazism (Moscow’s role is omitted), will defeat what the the Ukrainian president defines “ruschism”, a neologism invented in Kiev to indicate “Russian fascism”. Moscow certainly could not take it well. Zelensky’s decision shows that he is a “traitor”. Indeed, the “new incarnation of Judas in the 21st century”, or even “a fascist collaborationist 80 years later”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Farnesina, the Italians must leave Ukraine immediately – “Heavier and heavier missile attacks continue to be recorded in Kiev and throughout the Ukrainian territory. The utmost caution is recommended. All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is absolutely not recommended. For compatriots still present in Ukraine, it is strongly recommended to use the means still available, including trains, to leave the country immediately, at times when the curfew is not in force”. This is what we read on the Viaggiare Sicuri website, managed by the Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Unit, in an update published today also on the homepage of the Italian embassy in Kiev.