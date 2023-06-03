Home » Serie B: 0-0 in Parma, Cagliari goes to the play-off final – Football
Cagliari will face Bari in the double final of the Serie B playoffs, which is up for grabs for promotion. The team coached by Claudio Ranieri drew 0-0 in Parma, thus progressing through the semi-final round thanks to the 3-2 victory obtained in the first leg from a comeback.
The first of the two challenges for a place in the top flight will be played next Thursday, 8 June, in Cagliari, while the second leg will be played in Puglia on Sunday 11.

