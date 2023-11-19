Home » Sheynnis Palacios, representative of Nicaragua, is crowned as the new Miss Universe
During the night of November 18, the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant gala hosted 84 queens, all competing for the precious final crown.

Sheynnis Palacios, the representative of Nicaragua, managed to emerge as the successor of R’Bonney Gabriel, earning the coveted title in honor of his country.

The best moments of Miss Universe

At the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, the juries and the public had initially selected the 20 candidates who would be seeking the title of Miss Universe 2023. In that group was the representative of Colombia, Camila Avella, who was ranked number 14 among the 20 selected, being one of the 7 Latinas who aspired to the title.

During the swimsuit parade, the 20 candidates captivated the juries and the public with a wide range of colors, showing shades of blue, dark brown, pink, purple and gold.

These outfits reflected their cultural diversity and showcased their experience on the runway. The representative of Colombia stood out in a purple suit, occupying position number 4 as she elegantly represented her country in this exciting category.

