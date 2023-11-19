Advancements in Interventional Cardiology: Minimally Invasive Procedures and Preventive Approaches

The new procedures are minimally invasive, generate less pain and recovery is faster.

By: Maria Camila Sanchez

November 19, 2023

Within the framework of the Annual Convention of the Puerto Rican Society of Interventional Cardiologyheld at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde, Medicine and Public Health Magazine spoke exclusively with Dr. Valentín del Río, Interventional Cardiologist at the Bayamón Heart & Lung Institute and president of the Puerto Rican Society of Interventional Cardiology about the topics presented at the event, as well as the difficulties currently faced by specialists in this area on the island.

Continuing education and professional development

As mentioned by the specialist, for 3 years, general cardiologists and other medical personnel who could facilitate and improve patient care began to be integrated into the conventions.

“We also included these clinical specialist technicians who are in the hospital with us, so that they would have a forum where they could have more education and not just depend on the education that they take in the hospital with us on a day-to-day basis, so we did a change in that sense.”

Likewise, he pointed out that the level of participation has increased, as well as the level of practice, thanks to new technologies that have allowed attendees to be part of some cases that are projected live.

“Most of the time at conventions, there are Powerpoint presentations. At our convention, for a few years now, we have been bringing live cases; This year we will broadcast eight cases live, six from the Bayamón Medical Center and two cases from Argentina. That interaction had never been seen in Puerto Rico.”

Percutaneous interventions

The specialist explains that thanks to technological and scientific advances, several areas of interventional cardiology are growing exponentially, and are providing patients with important non-invasive procedures, with more favorable results.

“In the past, many, all valve therapies were surgical, everything was through open heart operations. Today many of these diseases can be treated by percutaneous means“With a small incision through the skin, one can have access through the femoral bone to be able to perform a number of procedures that can treat these diseases, especially in elderly patients,” he explained.

Challenges in interventional cardiology

It is well known that the population of Puerto Rico is aging, that is, there is an increasing demand for the services of interventional cardiologists, but there are few specialists. However, Dr. del Río explained, to this is added a series of non-modifiable risk factors in the population, such as genetics.

“One of the limiting things in our country is the lack of doctors. There are few cardiologists, and there are fewer interventional cardiologists, which leads us to have too much work in a population that is growing every day. Our Latin heritage brings factors that involve diet, sedentary lifestyle, among others, that cause cardiovascular disease to be more prominent than in the United States.”

Likewise, he mentioned that the lack of access of patients to consultations with specialists delays the time of timely care, favoring the development of more complex conditions of the conditions in those who present them.

“There are many limitations, especially due to the lack of patient access. Many times we try to go the extra mile and try to serve as much as we can, but that is the main limitation of everything.”

The proposal of a preventive approach

High levels of cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, as well as diets high in sodium, fats and others constitute the main risk factors for the development of cardiovascular diseases; all preventable.

“We have to go the extra mile, not only focusing on the cardiovascular part but also on the preventive part to prevent these risk factors, such as obesity and diabetes, from being more prevalent and therefore causing more cardiovascular disease, which “It is what causes myocardial infarctions.”

So it is necessary to promote campaigns that call for the prevention of all these elements.

“If we have a strong family history of cardiovascular disease, we can’t prevent that. But obesity, cigarette use, and a sedentary life can be changed. As well as sleep habits, stress, diabetes, cholesterol, pressure, among others,” he concluded.

